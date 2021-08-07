Glass of Grace: Former St. Joseph Church windows combine art, history and faith

St. Joseph Catholic Church once stood at East Fourth and Clay streets.

The parish, which was razed in 1989, is now just a memory.

However, many artifacts from the church were saved, including its 16 stained-glass windows that were considered among the treasured jewels.

And now the windows remain as a testament of faith from the German parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The windows’ significance to Owensboro’s history, art and one of its faith communities was enough for the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art to add a more than $1.5-million wing specifically for the windows, which was done through a fundraising campaign that began before the church was demolished.

“We made an appeal to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro that those windows were historically and esthetically important … and that the museum would like to have permanent possession of those windows and asked them to make a gift to us,” said Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA director. “…The gift of the windows gave us the leverage in the community to raise the money to build the new wing to house them.”

Although the church was built between 1878 and 1879 by early Owensboro German Catholic settlers, the windows came between 1900 and 1910.

German-American glass maker Amil Frei was commissioned by the church to create and paint the windows, which were made in Munich, Germany.

“Various families from the church sponsored the windows and decided the subject of the windows,” Hood said. “It took them about 10 years or so to acquire all of the windows.”

According to Messenger-Inquirer archives, St. Joseph — a German-Catholic parish, and St. Paul — an Irish-Catholic parish — combined in 1948, and regular services stopped at St. Joseph in 1978. At that time, Diocese officials said they didn’t need two churches so close together, and the cost of repairing St. Joseph was prohibitive.

Lavida Mischel, a longtime member of SS. Joseph and Paul, headed up a celebration committee to commemorate the 125th anniversary of SS. Joseph and Paul in 2012.

“The windows probably mean more to me than the average person,” Mischel said. “That’s because I do know the history; I do know what they went through and I do know what they stand for.”

Mischel said saving the windows from the wrecking ball is a tribute to past and future Catholic generations.

“The book of Exodus speaks of highlighting God’s beauty and God’s glory and that’s what these parishioners were doing through the installation of the beautiful windows,” Mischel said. “The windows represent perseverance and commitment. And even though they were in a foreign land, they represent the community’s need to stay rooted in the faith. They were people who wanted to share their presence, with the future Church. The Church is where our past, our future and our hope, come together.”

Since the museum’s religious-art wing opened in 1994, the 16 windows, which are encased in 20-foot structures, are part of the Mildred Stout Field Stained Glass Gallery. The 12 largest windows measure 16 feet by 4 feet.

Within the gallery, chant music can be heard playing over the loudspeakers, which give an added sense of ambiance and reverence.

Hood said the music isn’t generically piped in but provided by the Trappist monks of the Abbey of Our Lady of Gethsemani near Bardstown.

“They keep us supplied with recordings that their choral groups do,” Hood said.

But for Hood, it’s the artistry of the rare windows that make them stand apart from other stained glass typically installed in churches.

“The windows were painted, which is a unique form of making stained glass,” she said. “Many stained-glass windows are made from cutting colored glass and putting them together with a lead substance called TAME. But these were painted and done in the guild tradition.”

The windows capture the images of saints and other religious figures. They are juxtaposed in a single canopy design reflecting the Gothic influence of the church’s structure.

According to Hood, artists from Frei’s guild helped paint the glass but Frei himself painted the faces.

“We understand from the family that Amil used members of his family as his models for the faces,” she said.

And it was the Frei family, who now operate a studio in St. Louis, who cleaned and restored small portions of the windows prior to being installed into the gallery.

Hood said about 10 members of the Frei family came to the gallery’s opening and she could see the connection between their faces and the ones depicted on the windows.

“It was just amazing; you could see the resemblance,” Hood said. “…But you could see that their ancestors were indeed the models.”

On the museum’s second floor, the Nancy Field Wilson Gallery is considered the complementary religious art collection that overlooks the stained-glass windows.

Hood said this exhibit is a rotating collection of liturgical art. Currently works by Jim Cantrell of Bardstown, which were gifts from the St. Bernadette parish in Prospect are on display.

“After we received the windows from the Diocese, groups of people, churches and foundations were attracted to what we were doing here with these windows and started gifting things to the museum.”