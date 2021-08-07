Beverly Kaye Wilson, 84, of Cabot, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born in Marshall, Illinois, to the late Wilson and Mildred Hornbrook. Kaye retired after a career as an executive secretary for Hutcheson Shoes division of Walmart and she attended First Baptist Church in Cabot. She enjoyed reading, traveling with Marlin and spending time with her beloved family and friends who will all miss her and her big blue eyes.