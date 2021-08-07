Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cabot, AR

Beverly Kaye Wilson

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeverly Kaye Wilson, 84, of Cabot, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born in Marshall, Illinois, to the late Wilson and Mildred Hornbrook. Kaye retired after a career as an executive secretary for Hutcheson Shoes division of Walmart and she attended First Baptist Church in Cabot. She enjoyed reading, traveling with Marlin and spending time with her beloved family and friends who will all miss her and her big blue eyes.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Marshall, AR
City
Van Buren, AR
City
Cabot, AR
Cabot, AR
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Powell
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Cremation#Hutcheson Shoes#First Baptist Church#Cabot Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New York Governor Cuomo resigns in sexual harassment scandal

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy