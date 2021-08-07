ROBBER FIRES GUN INSIDE EXCALIBUR LIQUOR STORE IN LA MESA

August 6, 2021 (La Mesa) – Shortly after 10 p.m. last night, the La Mesa Police Department received a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Excalibur Liquor Store at 5575 Baltimore Drive. The clerk reported that the suspect entered the store, walked around the counter, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the clerk. The suspect then fired one round into the wall and pushed the clerk to the ground.