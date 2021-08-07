James "Jim" Thurlo Davis, 88, of Carlisle, Ark., passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, surrounded by his three daughters. He was born June 29, 1933, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, to the late T.D. and Ruth Davis. Jim had a love of God, family, learning, Christmas, gardening, music, sports and collecting antique glass. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carlisle. He enjoyed going to the Senior Citizens Center where they would socialize, eat, and play cards.