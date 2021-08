Tennessee Titans trade rumors are centered around acquiring star corner Xavien Howard from the Miami Dolphins. Howard recently requested a trade due to a contract dispute with Miami’s front office; could the Titans make an all-in move and trade for the league leader in interceptions last season? Tennessee already drafted corner Caleb Farley in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but adding one of the best corners in the league never hurt. Chat Sports host Mitchell Renz breaks down the latest trade rumors around Howard to the Titans. Chat Sports will be LIVE for the 2021 NBA Draft tonight!