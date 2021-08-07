Cancel
Alexander, AR

Alice Gaston

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Gaston, age 80, of Alexander, Ark., made it to the other side on Sunday August 1, 2021. Alice was a loving mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Phil Gaston, father, Reedy Boudra, mother, Dorothy Kelly Elkins, brothers, Kilbern Boudra, Jerry Boudra, Harley Boudra and sister, Uzilla Cooley. She is survived by her brother, Ray Boudra and sister, Velda Valentine, her children, Sherry Flemmons and husband Glen Flemmons, Madeline Adcock and husband Ashton Adcock, Bob Barber, Steven Barber, Keith Barber, Doris Roberts and her husband Steve Roberts. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. They all loved her very much and she will be greatly missed.

Alexander, AR
Doris Roberts
