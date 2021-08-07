Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Streetsboro Paw Print Art

portagelibrary.org
 13 days ago

Come to the branch and get a "take and make" paw print art kit. Kit includes paint, paintbrush, sponge, and optional template. Available while supplies last. This is a passive program geared towards teens and adults. Call 330-626-4458 for more information.

portagelibrary.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Petsiheartcats.com

Kitty’s First Paw Prints- “No Mess” Ink-less Paw Print Keepsakes

Your kitten has many years ahead of them, so make a lasting memory to celebrate their life. This clean touch paw print stamp leaves an adorable mess-free imprint of your kitten’s paws. It works perfectly for frames, scrapbooks, and ornaments!. Additional Information. Material & Dimensions. Directions For Use. Cats are...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Prints and Paint

Victor Martinez, top, paints the rim of the large paint can atop the Texarkana Digital Press building Friday morning while Juan Amador looks on. The building, located in the 2100 block of State Line Avenue, is quite distinctive because of the paint can on its roof. The building was formerly Porter-McClure, which sold paint.
Petslovemeow.com

Cat Brings Kitten to Family She Trusts and Comes Back Next Day with Another One

A cat brought a kitten to a family who helped her, and came back the next day with one more. Last weekend, Sarah Kelly, founder of Murphy's Law Animal Rescue (in North Carolina), was contacted about a feline family of three needing rescue. A stray cat had brought her two kittens to the perfect home for help.
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

How to Make a Cat and Dog Get Along: 6 Steps

Although we are all about our feline companions, we appreciate that many cat parents also have dogs in their homes. Dogs and cats are not the best of friends. The fights could get you down. Experts say that pet dogs and cats can be friends. Looking at them as natural...
Visual Artkentonbee.com

Art

Sat. 14 Carnegie Art Center Monthly Makers Market — The Makers Markets will highlight local artists, crafters and other creative vendors. This outside event will be the perfect place to purchase handcrafted items. With 35 vendors selling handcrafted goods including, paintings, jewelry, unique crafts and more. Vendors will be distanced on the lawn space. Guests will be required to wear […]
Petsnewsbrig.com

MyKirei by KAO’s Famous Foam Soap Now Comes in a Paw Print Design

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. A few months ago, MyKirei by KAO’s flower...
West Point, NEWest Point News

Putting their best paw forward

The Dog Daze of Summer dog show saw a great turn out by the community on Main Street in West Point Thursday night. Judges awarded prizes for best dressed, best groomed, best matched to owner and best trick. Some prizes for category winners included dog treats and food, leashes, a...
Winsted, MNwinstedphoenix.org

Paws and Reflect opens in Winsted

WINSTED — Paws and Reflect opened on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 538 Main Street. The shop offers handmade soy wax candles, wax melts, and soaps. The shop is owned by Torrington native Jasmine Samok, who originally started the business over a year ago. For more information about the store see...
Petsvisitsaintpaul.com

Paws on Grand

Celebrate the dog days of summer on Saint Paul’s Grand Avenue!. St. Paul’s Grand Avenue kicks off the dog days of summer with the annual Paws on Grand on Sunday, August 8 from 10am to 2pm. Bring your furry four-legged friends and celebrate summer with all your favorite Grand Avenue...
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Paw Patrol: The Movie Review

How do you turn a beloved Canadian preschool animated TV series into a big screen outing for all to enjoy this summer? Add a touch of Gotham spirit, a colourful joker and an orphan backstory (or two) into the mix with Paw Patrol. Bigfoot Family’s Cal Brunker and Bob Barlen...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet Of The Week: Zeta

CHICAGO (CBS) — Zeta is the PAWS Pet of the Week. She is a darling six-month-old Australian cattle dog mix. Zeta captures the hearts of everyone she meets with her sweet puppy dog eyes and snuggles. This happy-go-lucky puppy loves squeaky toys, delicious treats and if there’s a lap to lay in, she’ll find it. Zeta needs a little puppy training and is looking for a family with kids 12 years and older. Go online to PAWS Chicago to schedule an appointment for their in-person adoption process and bring Zeta home. Are you looking for something fun and enriching to do with your pup? The PAWS Chicago training center offers virtual and in-person training classes ranging from puppy manners, obedience, nose work and more. Learn more and sign up at PAWSChicago.org/training. Our 5K Walk/Run For Their Lives was named “Best Charity Walk/Run” in @ChicagoBetter's Best of 2021! 🐶🏃 If you'd like to take part in the city's best charity run/walk (and largest dog-friendly party), you still have time to sign up: https://t.co/EEI6yKhfx5 📸: Brian Hlavacek pic.twitter.com/tmZOBCeU4W — PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) August 3, 2021
Animalsvisitrockfalls.com

Paws and Claws 5K

Run for the Rescues of Happy Tails Humane Society! Race will begin at 8 AM and start and end at Happy Tails Humane Society.
Interior Designsnntv.com

How To Use Wall Art Prints to Spruce Up Your Living Spaces

Originally Posted On: https://wordartportrait.com/how-to-use-wall-art-prints-to-spruce-up-your-living-spaces. Most interior décor ideas you find online are a dime a dozen. They’re easy to find, but how many of them actually work? Not a lot. Instead, the kind of time and budget they expect you to have is, frankly, unreasonable sometimes. While a piece of...
Visual Artpelicanpostonline.com

APL Galvez hosts drawing workshop with Becca Hillburn (8/28)

Whatever your artistic interests or experience level, you will learn and grow as professional illustrator and author Becca Hillburn instructs, demonstrates, and walks you through drawing exercises during this two-hour art workshop on Saturday, August 28 at 10:00am at Ascension Parish Library in Galvez. This hands-on class, focusing on human figure drawing, is designed for teens ages 12–18. The library will provide all needed art supplies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy