Streetsboro Paw Print Art

CHICAGO (CBS) — Zeta is the PAWS Pet of the Week. She is a darling six-month-old Australian cattle dog mix. Zeta captures the hearts of everyone she meets with her sweet puppy dog eyes and snuggles. This happy-go-lucky puppy loves squeaky toys, delicious treats and if there’s a lap to lay in, she’ll find it. Zeta needs a little puppy training and is looking for a family with kids 12 years and older. Go online to PAWS Chicago to schedule an appointment for their in-person adoption process and bring Zeta home. Are you looking for something fun and enriching to do with your pup? The PAWS Chicago training center offers virtual and in-person training classes ranging from puppy manners, obedience, nose work and more. Learn more and sign up at PAWSChicago.org/training. Our 5K Walk/Run For Their Lives was named “Best Charity Walk/Run” in @ChicagoBetter's Best of 2021! 🐶🏃 If you'd like to take part in the city's best charity run/walk (and largest dog-friendly party), you still have time to sign up: https://t.co/EEI6yKhfx5 📸: Brian Hlavacek pic.twitter.com/tmZOBCeU4W — PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) August 3, 2021