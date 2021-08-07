Cancel
Obituaries

Nancy Lee Frazier Colburn

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great regret we announce the death of Nancy Lee Frazier Colburn. She died July 26, 2021, at home. She was a loving wife, mother and sister. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a doting wife on her husband Richard, and love telling others what a wonderful husband and father he is to their girls, Charlie Beth and Georgina Colburn. As Richard was to his girls, Nancy was as devoted to them as well. She spent much time with them as a teacher, a model and a just overall cool mom.

Obituaries
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Nancy Krause Ketterman

October 2, 1937 - July 4, 2021. Nancy Krause Ketterman, 83, of Forest Grove, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at home. Nancy Krause Ketterman of Forest Grove, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the age of 83. Nancy was the daughter of Paul and Ruby...
Carey, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Nancy Brose

CAREY — Nancy Ann Brose, age 83, formerly of McCutchenville, went to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the St. Francis Home, in Tiffin, following an extended illness. Her family will greet friends from 1–2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay...
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Janice Elaine Frazier

Janice Elaine (Lee) Frazier 83 of Franklin, IN passed away Sunday August 8, 2021 at the Indiana Masonic Home at Compass Park Franklin. Arrangements pending Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center Franklin.
Cobbs Creek, VAgazettejournal.net

NANCY WILLIAMS JENKINS

Nancy Williams Jenkins, 74, of Cobbs Creek, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point.
Bremen, MElcnme.com

Nancy Johnson Schmehl

The family of Nancy Johnson Schmehl, of Bremen, invites the community to join Nancy’s family for a celebration of her life on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Bremen Union Church yard at 523 Waldoboro Road, Bremen. We plan for the gathering to be outside, but in case of inclement weather it will move inside the church. In case of rain, please bring a mask to wear to ensure we can be COVID safe.
SocietyGrand Island Independent

Mike and Nancy Koch

We would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all who sent us cards, special thoughts and well wishes for our upcoming 50th anniversary.
Broadway, NCThe Sanford Herald

Nancy Ann Fields Heffner

BROADWAY — Nancy Ann Fields Heffner, 69, of Broadway, died Monday (07/26/21) at her home. A memorial service is 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Garland Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or...
Carsthestokesnews.com

Nancy Reynolds News

We apology to Bill Jones and his family. Last week we reported in error that Bill had died, which was posted on a Facebook page. We’re so happy to report he is alive and is a patient at the Universal Nursing Home in King. Don Bennett had 11 stitches put...
Scranton, PAScranton Times

Attorney Robert and Nancy Gownley

Attorney Robert and Nancy Gownley, Scranton, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday. They were married Aug. 7, 1971, in St. John the Evangelist Church, Scranton by the Rev. Francis Kelly, cousin of the bride; and the Rev. Leonard Gownley and the Rev. John Walsh, uncles of the bridegroom.
