It is with great regret we announce the death of Nancy Lee Frazier Colburn. She died July 26, 2021, at home. She was a loving wife, mother and sister. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a doting wife on her husband Richard, and love telling others what a wonderful husband and father he is to their girls, Charlie Beth and Georgina Colburn. As Richard was to his girls, Nancy was as devoted to them as well. She spent much time with them as a teacher, a model and a just overall cool mom.