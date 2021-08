Conner High School plans to name its new synthetic turf field after Tom Stellman, a former head football coach and athletic director who retired in 2016. Stellman was in charge of the Cougars football program for 17 seasons from 1990 to 2006. His teams compiled an 82-98 record and made seven trips to the state playoffs. He had two teams finish the regular season with a perfect 10-0 record in 2003 and 2004.