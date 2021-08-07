Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires

By DAISY NGUYEN and NOAH BERGER
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b31os_0bKY8Pwq00

GREENVILLE, Calif. — (AP) — People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes.

The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville threatened more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It had engulfed an area larger than the size of New York City.

It was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history, according to the state Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.

Wind-driven flames destroyed dozens of homes and most of Greenville's downtown on Wednesday and Thursday, and also heavily damaged Canyondam, a hamlet with a population of about three dozen people. The fire reached Chester but crews managed to protect homes and businesses there, officials said.

Charlene Mays kept her gas station in Chester open as long as she could, telling weary firefighters not to apologize for the trail of ash their boots left on the floor. But when the small town on the northwest shore of Lake Almanor lost power, Mays decided it was time for her to leave.

She ran home to grab a box of valuables, including her husband's class ring and some jewelry. The smoke was so thick it was hard to breathe. Chunks of ash broke apart as they hit the ground, making a sound like broken glass.

That was two days ago. Since then, Mays has been living in the parking lot of Lassen College in Susanville. Her husband stayed behind to maintain some water tanks firefighters were using. It’s just her, a miniature pinscher chihuahua named Jedidiah and a pit bull named Bear.

Her home was still standing on Friday but her fate was bound with the direction of the wind. She wasn't alone.

“I’ve got probably 30 of my regular customers right here,” she said.

The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, now spans an area of 679 square miles (1,760 square kilometers) and was just 21% contained. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Weather at the fire site was expected to have higher humidity and calmer winds Saturday with temperatures topping 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) instead of the 40-mph (64-kph) gusts and triple-digit highs recorded earlier in the week.

Still, the blaze and its neighboring fires, within a couple hundred miles of each other, posed an ongoing threat.

Heat waves and historic drought tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Near Klamath National Forest, firefighters kept an eye on small communities that were ordered evacuated in the path of the Antelope Fire, which earlier had thrown up flames 100 feet (30 meters) high as it blackened bone-dry grass, brush and timber. It was just 20% contained.

Further northwest, some 500 homes scattered in and around Shasta-Trinity National Forest remained threatened by the Monument Fire and others by the McFarland Fire, both started by lightning storms last week, fire officials said.

About a two-hour drive south from the Dixie Fire, crews had surrounded about a third of the River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed nearly 90 homes and other buildings. Evacuations for thousands of people in Nevada and Placer counties were lifted Friday. Three people, including a firefighter, were injured, authorities said.

Dale Huber walked into the fire zone Friday to check on his brother’s home, which was reduced to rubble.

“It used to be a bunch of cool stuff, and now it’s just trash,” Huber said. “You can’t fix it. We can tear it out and start over again or run away. I think he’s decided he wants to rebuild here.”

Smoke from the fires blanketed central California and western Nevada, causing air quality to deteriorate to very unhealthy levels. Air quality advisories extended through the San Joaquin Valley and as far west as the San Francisco Bay Area, where residents were urged to keep their windows and doors shut.

California is on track to surpass last year, which had the worst fire season in recent recorded state history. Since the start of the year, more than 6,000 blazes have destroyed more than 1,260 square miles (3,260 square kilometers) of land — more than triple the losses for the same period in 2020, according to state fire figures.

California’s raging wildfires were among more than 100 large, active fires burning across 14 states, mostly in the West where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

___

Nguyen reported from Oakland, California. Associated Press writers Adam Beam in Sacramento, Terry Chea in Colfax, California, Christopher Weber and Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles and Jocelyn Gecker in San Francisco contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
37K+
Followers
63K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Greenville, CA
City
Colfax, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Greenville, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Lightning Storms#Wildland Fire#Extreme Weather#Californians#The Dixie Fire#Canyondam#Lassen College#Klamath National Forest#The Mcfarland Fire#Placer#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Masks in schools tears at Georgia communities

ATLANTA — Fights over masks in schools continue to tear at Georgia communities even as hospital leaders again warned of shrinking bed space amid rising COVID-19 cases. More than 100 protesters gathered Thursday at the Cobb County school board headquarters in Marietta. Most of them were trying to push Georgia’s second largest school district, with 110,000 students to mandate masks.
EconomyPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Kansas City Southern rejects new bid from Canadian Pacific

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Kansas City Southern railroad is trying to keep its $33.6 billion merger with Canadian National on track by rejecting a competing $31 billion bid from rival Canadian Pacific earlier this week. Kansas City Southern said Thursday that its board unanimously decided to continue backing Canadian...
EnvironmentPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida

HAVANA — (AP) — Tropical depression Fred was slowly strengthening and could regain tropical storm status sometime on Friday, forecasters said. The system was dropping heavy rain over parts of Cuba in the early morning hours and was on a forecast track that would carry it toward South Florida by Saturday, the U.S. National Weather Service said.
ImmigrationPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Migrants find themselves stranded abroad by new US policy

EL CEIBO, Guatemala — (AP) — Shortly after crossing the border in south Texas with her 5-year-old daughter, Karla Leiva of Honduras found herself on a chartered U.S. government flight, learning midair that she was headed to the provincial capital of Villahermosa in southern Mexico. Authorities there put her on a bus to Mexico's southern border and on Thursday she sat on the patio of a migrant shelter in a remote Guatemalan border town.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Army probes $2M theft of ball bearings from New Mexico missile range

ALBQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Army has opened an investigation in the alleged theft of $2 million worth of nickel ball bearings, officials said. The probe centers around a former high-ranking civilian official at New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The 230,000 pounds of stolen ball bearings were used in explosives research at the range, the newspaper reported, citing a recently unsealed federal search warrant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy