Bronaugh, MO

Bronaugh R-7 updates, secures school entrance after Peerless "door-nation"

By Hank Layton
Nevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA project three years in the making fast-tracked to near completion Thursday at Bronaugh R-7 — and, going forward, students there should feel much safer because of it. Thanks to a donation by Peerless Products and the hard work of some community members, a new set of secure double-doors now greet all visitors to the main entrance of the school. The lock system and camera installation will take a few extra days, but all should be ready when students and staff return to classrooms later this month.

