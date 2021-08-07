Bronaugh R-7 updates, secures school entrance after Peerless "door-nation"

A project three years in the making fast-tracked to near completion Thursday at Bronaugh R-7 — and, going forward, students there should feel much safer because of it. Thanks to a donation by Peerless Products and the hard work of some community members, a new set of secure double-doors now greet all visitors to the main entrance of the school. The lock system and camera installation will take a few extra days, but all should be ready when students and staff return to classrooms later this month.