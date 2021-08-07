SDSU Extension to Provide Drought Resources, Water and Forage Testing at Dakotafest

BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension invites crop and livestock producers to its new booth location, #216, at the 2021 Dakotafest in Mitchell. SDSU Extension experts will be on hand to discuss drought management resources and tools, as well as offering testing services for nitrates in forage and electro-conductivity (EC) in water for water suitability. The event is slated for Aug. 17-19. Producers are encouraged to bring water and forage samples to the Extension booth, as each day the beef team will provide free EC water testing to determine total salts in water, as well as free Nitrate QuikTests for Forages.