Dodgers work out newly-activated Trea Turner at 2B, expect Clayton Kershaw to resume playing catch 'relatively soon'

By Alden Gonzalez
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers have loaded up for the stretch run, but their roster is still evolving. On Friday afternoon, they activated one of their newest additions, Trea Turner, and worked him out at the relatively new position of second base. Meanwhile, one of their biggest stars, Cody Bellinger, came to grips with life as a part-time player and their longtime ace, Clayton Kershaw, pondered a return before October.

