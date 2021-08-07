Cancel
UFC

UFC 265 Results: Lewis vs. Gane

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA Fighting has UFC 265 results for the Lewis vs. Gane event, live blogs for all the main card fights, and live UFC 265 Twitter updates. In the main event, hard-hitting heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will square off with an interim UFC heavyweight title and a shot at UFC champion Francis Ngannou on the line.

UFCtalesbuzz.com

Ciryl Gane pummels Derrick Lewis for interim belt at UFC 265

The UFC heavyweight champion — the biggest, baddest fighter on the planet — remains Francis Ngannou, who snatched the crown from Stipe Miocic with a thunderous knockout in March. That wasn’t going to change during UFC 265 on Saturday night at Houston’s Toyota Center. But with Ciryl Gane’s victory on...
UFCUSA Today

UFC 265: Make your predictions for Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 265 event in Houston. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT). Those MMA...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 results: Live stream updates, highlights, fight videos | ‘Lewis vs Gane’

UFC 265 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) with an unnecessary, but fun, interim Heavyweight title bout between fan-favorite, Derrick Lewis, facing off with unbeaten striking sensation, Ciryl Gane. The winner of the 265-pound tussle, which will take place inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, will earn a unification match against reigning roost ruler, Francis Ngannou, later this year. In UFC 265’s PPV co-main event, former Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, will lock horns with No. 8-seeded Pedro Munhoz in a Bantamweight banger. And in perhaps the most exciting fight on the card, human highlight reel Vicente Luque will lock horns with No. 6-ranked Michael Chiesa in a pivotal Welterweight showdown.
UFCthelines.com

UFC 265: Betting Lines And Main Event Preview For Lewis Vs. Gane

It may not have the star power of UFC 264, but there is still plenty to like– and bet on– for UFC 265. Scheduled for Saturday in Houston, the card matches hometown hero Derrick Lewis with French budding star Ciryl Gane in the Main Event. The moneyline odds say the...
UFCBleacher Report

Derrick Lewis vs. Cyril Gane: UFC 265 Head-to-Toe Breakdown

UFC 265 goes down this Saturday in Houston, and the card will be topped by an attraction that certainly lives up to the old "everything's bigger in Texas" adage: an interim heavyweight title fight between prolific knockout artist Derrick Lewis and French sharpshooter Ciryl Gane. Lewis will enter the cage...
UFCmmanews.com

The Countdown to UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Officially Begins

The countdown is on for UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane. This Saturday, UFC 265 will take place from the Houston Toyota Center live on pay-per-view. The headliner will feature heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane fighting it out for the interim heavyweight championship, with the winner guaranteed to face undisputed champion Francis Ngannou later this year.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 predictions: ‘Lewis vs Gane’ early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview

Impeccable technique meets unfathomable power this Saturday (Aug. 7, 2021) in Houston, Texas, when unbeaten Ciryl Gane faces knockout machine Derrick Lewis for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight title. UFC 265 will also see Jose Aldo look to continue his Bantamweight resurgence against iron-tough Pedro Munhoz, Michael Chiesa trade leather with Vicente Luque, and Tecia Torres face former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) castmate Angela Hill.
UFCchatsports.com

Pros and Cons - UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane Twitter analysis

Is in the books, and regardless of how blatantly unnecessary that belt was, we have a new interim heavyweight champion. Ciryl Gane methodically picked apart Derrick Lewis, landing shots and eventually chopping that leg and getting a TKO finish. There wouldn’t be a crazy comeback for Lewis this time around, as Gane was patient and disciplined the entire time.
UFCBloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane

Despite the disappointing loss of Amanda Nunes vs Juliana Pena’s Title Fight in the co-main last week, this UFC 265 PPV card is pretty stacked. José Aldo vs Pedro Munoz ended up taking that co-main slot over the past week... So, all-in-all it’s still a great PPV; even though the main event battle for the interim heavyweight title between Lewis and Gane is the least cool fight on the card, which is saying something. Even the featured prelim, which is set to showcase Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green, is a great match up for us this weekend. This PPV event is coming at us this Saturday night, August 7th,, 2021, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
UFCPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane’ Unpacks Heavyweight Title Picture

There’s a lot going on in the UFC heavyweight division these days. Saturday’s UFC 265 begins the road to clarity. An interim heavyweight title fight headlines the card at Toyota Center in Houston, with top-ranked contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane set to collide in a bout that will determine who faces Francis Ngannou in a title unification match later this year. The original plan for the card called for Ngannou to defend his belt against Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC). However, Ngannou was not able to prepare effectively for the date, and the promotion ultimately went to Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) as...
UFCufc.com

Official Scorecards | UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane

UFC brings yet another heavy-hitting card to Houston, headlined by an interim title fight between top heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, and a Brazilian showdown between former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo and a surging specialist in delivering bonus-worthy fights in Pedro Munhoz at bantamweight in the co-main event.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 265 Aftermath: 17 years into his MMA career, Jose Aldo is still getting better

On Saturday night, Jose Aldo faced MMA Fighting’s sixth-ranked bantamweight Pedro Munhoz in the co-main event of UFC 265. It was an opportunity for Aldo to show that despite pushing 35 and already having a 17 year career in MMA, he still has something left in the tank, and boy did he deliver. In fact, the King of Rio showed that he’s only getting better with age.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire. After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.
UFCMMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley criticizes the UFC: ‘Why do they have a problem paying someone what they’re worth?’

Sean O’Malley is none too pleased with the UFC. At UFC 264 last month, O’Malley turned in a Fight of the Night winning performance, finally stopping Kris Moutinho in the third round, after battering the short-notice replacement for the better part of 15 minutes. But despite his impressive performance and rising popularity with the fans, O’Malley says he feels disrespected by the UFC, specifically, by matchmaker Sean Shelby.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 265 video: Jessica Penne taps out Karolina Kowalkiewicz with nasty armbar submission

After sitting out for nearly four years, Jessica Penne has now won two fights in a row including an impressive submission finish on the UFC 265 preliminary card. Following a hard-fought split decision victory in her last outing, Penne looked better than ever on Saturday night after engaging in a ground battle with fellow former title contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Once the fight hit the floor, Penne was constantly looking for submissions, which eventually set up the armbar.

