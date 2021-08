Yes, it’s hot. Yes, your garden needs more help than ever. Here’s what to do in your backyard no matter where you are in the West. Ah, gardening in August. It’s so hot that garden work can be what my daughter likes to call a pain in the “bee-you-tee-tee.” Plants might be suffering due to high temperatures, and whiteflies are on the attack. (Spoiler: We can help with both problems.) On the bright side, you might have a plethora of tomatoes—hooray!—and we have a tip on how to save them for later. Herbs can be dried, too! Keep reading for pointers on how and when to harvest your bounty—and about what to do if you’ve got too much of a good thing,