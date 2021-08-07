Cancel
Why Disney's Jungle Cruise will make you want to channel grown-up safari style

By Lisa Armstrong
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is it about the jungle, a place not conducive to high fashion, that inspires so much of it? Katharine Hepburn in The African Queen; Grace Kelly and Ava Gardner in Mogambo; Naomi Watts in King Kong… all were dressed in varying degrees of implausible. Talking of unbelievable, there’s Yves Saint Laurent’s first Safari collection from 1967, best demonstrated on an outrageously sexy Veruschka, and endlessly copied ever since.

Carey Mulligan
Kenneth Branagh
Ava Gardner
Katharine Hepburn
Emily Blunt
Jack Whitehall
