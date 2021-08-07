Why Disney's Jungle Cruise will make you want to channel grown-up safari style

Jungle Cruise is getting rave reviews heading into its opening weekend, partially due to the great chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt but also with credit going to Edgar Ramirez. Ramirez checks into the movie which brings the 60-plus-year-old Disney theme park ride to life as its villainous antagonist Aguirre. In joining the pantheon of iconic Disney villains, an historic line-up which spans decades of animated and live-action characters who are remembered in cinematic history, the weight of joining this exclusive league does not fall onto Ramirez without impact. The actor acknowledged Disney villains of his own favor and the idea of being a part of this saga while talking with ComicBook.com.