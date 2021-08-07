Why Disney's Jungle Cruise will make you want to channel grown-up safari style
What is it about the jungle, a place not conducive to high fashion, that inspires so much of it? Katharine Hepburn in The African Queen; Grace Kelly and Ava Gardner in Mogambo; Naomi Watts in King Kong… all were dressed in varying degrees of implausible. Talking of unbelievable, there’s Yves Saint Laurent’s first Safari collection from 1967, best demonstrated on an outrageously sexy Veruschka, and endlessly copied ever since.www.telegraph.co.uk
