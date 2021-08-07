Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reviews The Suicide Squad, Says He’s “Still Waiting” on DC Return
Jeffrey Dean Morgan says James Gunn "killed it" with his supervillain-slaughtering DC movie The Suicide Squad — and he's still waiting on a call to return to the DC Films franchise where he played Thomas Wayne. After starring in DC adaptations Watchmen and The Losers and making an uncredited cameo in DC's Jonah Hex, Morgan played the ill-fated father of Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The second film in the DC Extended Universe, the shared continuity home to The Suicide Squad, was once rumored to springboard Morgan into another movie as the Flashpoint Batman — an even more violent version of the Dark Knight from another universe.comicbook.com
