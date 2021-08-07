Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reviews The Suicide Squad, Says He’s “Still Waiting” on DC Return

Since Batman first leaped onto the silver screen, there have been two actors who have not reprised the role, and they both chose so after starring in a Joel Schumacher film. Batman & Robin was such a critical failure that options of a sequel were impossible beyond what George Clooney might think about it, but Batman Forever had done well at the box office, and there were still those who defended its change of perspective after Tim Burton’s versions. Nevertheless, Val Kilmer refused to play Bruce Wayne again. His experience on set could have been better, as it became known then, but recently he has been able to give more details about it.