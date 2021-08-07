Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

At-home saliva test can spot COVID-19 variants in an hour

By HealthDay News
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4Ifs_0bKY6KZB00
A small tabletop device can test for COVID-19, including for variants, from a small amount of saliva, according to researchers. Photo courtesy of Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Spit and scan. That's all you have to do, and in less than an hour, you can not only find out if you have COVID-19 but what variant you have, all without leaving your home.

This is the hope and promise of a new saliva-based COVID-19 test that is currently under development.

"Several at-home tests are available for telling you whether you have COVID-19, but none of them test for variants," said study author Dr. Xiao Tan, a clinical fellow at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, in Boston.

There are no plans to commercialize the test yet, but a new proof-of-concept study shows that the technology works as well as the gold standard PCR tests and could cost as little as $3 per test, which is a lot cheaper than currently available COVID-19 home tests.

The test, called Minimally Instrumented SHERLOCK, or miSHERLOCK, is based on CRISPR gene-targeting technology. It only requires off-the-shelf chemical agents, a 3D printer and commonly available equipment.

By contrast, COVID-19 tests based on PCR technology require highly specialized equipment and can take roughly four hours for results. If a sample were to be tested for a specific variant using PCR technology, it would have to be genetically sequenced, which takes even more time and resources, Tan explained.

There are currently several at-home COVID-19 tests available. Some tests require samples be sent to a lab for analysis, while others provide results at home using various technologies such as test cards and processing fluid. No PCR tests can be processed at home.

So, researchers at the Wyss Institute, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and several Boston-area hospitals collaborated to develop the new test.

For the study, the researchers tested saliva samples from 27 people with COVID-19 and 21 people without the virus. The test identified the virus about 96% of the time, which is on par with the PCR tests. What's more, the test detected three different variants of COVID-19: Britain, South African and Brazilian variants.

The study was conducted before the Delta variant began widely circulating so it did not look for this strain, but the technology can be rapidly tweaked to detect additional variants, the researchers noted.

"Theoretically, you could find out you are positive for COVID-19, but negative for Delta all at once," Tan said.

The test could also be used in areas that don't have access to genetic sequencing facilities, said study author Dr. Rose Lee, an instructor in pediatrics at Boston Children's Hospital.

How it works

The new test is a simple battery-powered device comprising two chambers: a heated sample prep chamber, and an unheated reaction chamber, Tan explained. A user spits into the sample prep chamber, turns up the heat, and waits three to six minutes for the saliva to be wicked into a filter.

Next, you remove the filter and transfer it to the reaction chamber. "The virus is the key that unlocks the signal," Tan said. "If there is no virus, there is no signal, but if there is a signal, it can be amplified."

The results are easy to interpret. "If it glows green, you have COVID-19," Tan said.

There's one chamber for universal COVID-19 detection and others that can be added to test for variants. "We are imagining a health authority would pick the variants that are most relevant in the area," he said.

An accompanying app helps quantify the sample if the viral load is low and also provides an option to report the results, Tan said.

The study was published online Aug. 6 in the journal Science Advances.

Experts not involved with the study said that many questions remain about what role this type of test may play in the ongoing pandemic.

"This is the first point-of-care test that can determine variants, and it can be adapted for other kinds of variants as they emerge," said Dr. Jeffrey SoRelle, a pathologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas. "There is no difference in management based on the variant, but it is possible there may be a variant that will require us to change our treatment in the future."

Dr. Heba Mostafa, an assistant professor of pathology and director of the molecular virology lab at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, agreed. "The question is how valuable it is to have a point-of-care test that targets a specific variant, and the answer is not clear because variants are not actionable for patient management," she said.

Such information is more useful on a larger scale to better track mutations as they spread across the globe, Mostafa added.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID variants.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 57

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
159K+
Followers
38K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Covid 19#Science Advances#Harvard University#Misherlock#Crispr#3d#Pcr#South African#Brazilian#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
ShoppingPosted by
The Oregonian

N95 and KN95 face masks, respirators on sale: Where to find them at best prices as COVID-19 cases surge amid Delta variant

With COVID-19 cases once again on the rise amid the spread of the more contagious and more dangerous Delta variant, we’re circling back around to remind our readers that it might be time to either replenish your supply of face masks to help slow the spread of the virus that has gripped the world for over a year now. Since coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon, the need for measures such as frequent hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks or respirators in public - both indoors and outdoors - continues to be paramount in order to help to slow the spread of the deadly virus.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Can I get the Delta variant if I already had COVID-19?

The Delta variant now accounts for over 93% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, and some who tested positive the original strain of the coronavirus are wondering whether they can still get the Delta strain. Studies have shown that reinfection is rare — but not impossible — due...
Technologyinputmag.com

FDA allows first human testing of brain chip implants... but not Neuralink’s

Elon Musk, the Sadboi Technoking, just got a new reason to pout — the U.S Food and Drug Administration yesterday approved a company to begin conducting the first-ever human trials of an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI)... and that company is most certainly not his company Neuralink. The bragging rights instead will go to Synchron, a 20-person tech firm whose “Stentrode” motor neuroprosthesis device can now enter into its early feasibility study at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital later this year.
Collegeselpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU students, employees can choose to vaccinate or test weekly for COVID-19

All New Mexico State University system students will need to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September or undergo weekly testing, the university announced Friday in a message to students from Chancellor Dan Arvizu. This follows an announcement earlier this week of the same vaccine or testing...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Delta Variant Includes New Symptoms, Doctors Warn

As hospitals continue to address a new surge of coronavirus infections, experts warn of new symptoms from the Delta variant that the public should look out for. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported a drastic increase in the number of people getting infected with the Delta strain of COVID-19. With most of the patients being young and unvaccinated, doctors are stressing that the highly contagious strain exhibits different symptoms than those of the original virus.
San Francisco, CAKRON4

How accurate are at-home COVID-19 testing kits?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With COVID cases resurging again in the Bay Area, many people are turning to at-home COVID-19 testing kits. Some viewers have reached out to us about the accuracy of these tests. We’re finding that these at-home COVID tests are now more popular, not only because...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

SARS-CoV-2 Nanobodies Are Remarkably Active Against Mutations Found in COVID Variants – Including Delta

Near-Atomic Look at Three Ways To Thwart SARS-CoV-2 Variants. SARS-CoV-2 nanobodies—microscopic molecules developed at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine that neutralize the virus in animals—are remarkably active against mutations found in variants, including Delta, according to new research by Pitt and Case Western Reserve University scientists. The findings,...
Public HealthScience Daily

New device can diagnose COVID-19 from saliva samples

Engineers at MIT and Harvard University have designed a small tabletop device that can detect SARS-CoV-2 from a saliva sample in about an hour. In a new study, they showed that the diagnostic is just as accurate as the PCR tests now used. The device can also be used to...
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

COVID-19 testing increases as Delta variant continues spread

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As COVID-19 rates in the state rise yet again and the contagious Delta variant continues to ravage many areas of the nation, health departments in North Central West Virginia are scaling up free testing for the virus. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and...

Comments / 57

Community Policy