Mark Larson Died 2020
Mark Edward Larson, 74, of Palm Harbor, Florida died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from complications of COPD. He was the son of Kalmer and Evelyn (Enstad) Larson and grew up in Fergus Falls. Mark’s best memories were spending summers on Otter Tail Lake fishing, and water skiing at the family cabin, skating on the Lake Alice ice rink in front of his house, duck hunting with his dad near Swan Lake, and spending time at the family store, Arneson Larson.www.fergusfallsjournal.com
