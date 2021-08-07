Marroquin: Eradicate homelessness

Today, July 20, lightning and thunder shook my hometown of South Burlington for close to half an hour while rain poured down like a giant waterfall with a visibility of what seemed like zero. When the light flickered on and off, the storm even felt a little thrilling. Most of us probably know what this is like and find the few moments of uncertainty a rainstorm holds, thrilling and calming all in one. But most of us go through them from the inside out: from our place of privilege in the security of four warm walls and a dry roof over our heads. Not everyone has this opportunity. What would I have done if I didn’t have a home to shelter within? What if I couldn’t find a place to go? What would I do with wet shoes or clothes?