Johanna Miller: Leading the way on climate

On the day the Vermont Climate Council convened for its monthly meeting in June, the thermometer in Portland, Oregon — a city at almost the exact same latitude as Burlington — crested to 116 degrees Fahrenheit, an all-time record high.The ramifications of this climate change-induced heat wave for Oregonians and others up and down the West Coast were severe, with hundreds of people paying with their lives. Around the same time, we also saw deadly flooding in Germany. Record highs in Antarctica. Deadly temperatures in Pakistan. And Lake Mead and Lake Powell — essential drinking water reservoirs for millions of Americans — at critically low levels.