Amses: Lost in the air
For those trying to escape the daily grind of bad news permeating the country, the Olympic Games in Tokyo offered a much anticipated departure — two weeks of national triumph as gifted athletes, after training for years, raked in gold medals and garnered places atop the pinnacle of their sport — best on the planet. Our world champion women’s soccer team looked invincible; gymnast Simone Biles — inarguably the GOAT — and swimmer Katie Ladecky would claim multiple victories each; and our men’s basketball squad was all NBA players. What could possibly go wrong?www.timesargus.com
