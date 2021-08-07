Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Amses: Lost in the air

By Walt Amses
Times-Argus
 3 days ago

For those trying to escape the daily grind of bad news permeating the country, the Olympic Games in Tokyo offered a much anticipated departure — two weeks of national triumph as gifted athletes, after training for years, raked in gold medals and garnered places atop the pinnacle of their sport — best on the planet. Our world champion women’s soccer team looked invincible; gymnast Simone Biles — inarguably the GOAT — and swimmer Katie Ladecky would claim multiple victories each; and our men’s basketball squad was all NBA players. What could possibly go wrong?

www.timesargus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Alcohol Abuse#Gymnastics#Exercise#Nba#Olympic Warmup#Japanese#Covid#The Wall Street Journal#American#Cdc#Olympians#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles gets ‘lost in the air’ in video of vault stumble

Former US gymnastics Olympian Laurie Hernandez said Simone Biles was “lost in the air” before awkwardly landing her vault Tuesday, leading the 24-year-old to shockingly withdraw from the team final in Tokyo. “A: That’s crazy,” Hernandez, working as an analyst for Peacock, said of Biles landing in the first place....
Gymnasticstalesbuzz.com

Simone Biles: Gymnastics, World Championship and Olympics Achievement

Simone Biles is a defending gymnastics champion and famous athlete. She won a Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 in the women’s balance beam category. Simone Biles is a role model for many athletes in not only the USA but in the whole world. She won multiple medals in Olympics, world championship, and other competitions.
SportsBleacher Report

Biggest Stars to Watch for in the 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics are in the books, and a new generation of Olympic superstars has introduced themselves to the world. There may no longer be Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps shattering records every time they step onto the track or jump into the pool, but young and hungry athletes have been waiting for their own moment to step into the limelight.
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
SportsNBC Miami

Rewatch the Best Olympic Moments from the Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Games were full of dramatic endings and jaw-dropping highlights. See some of the best moments and iconic performances that defined the Olympics below:. Simone Biles returns to win bronze in balance beam. Simone Biles won the bronze medal in balance beam after withdrawing from the all-around final and...
SportsThe Day

On the Air

3 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Richmond Tigers at Fremantle Dockers. 7 a.m., CBSSN — FIA 24 Hours of Spa from Stavelot, Belgium. 8:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix from Mogyoród, Hungary. 3 p.m., CBSSN — FIM Motocross from Lommel, Belgium. (taped today) 4 p.m., Ch. 61 —...
SportsWNYT

Tokyo Olympics gymnastics in review: Biles inspires, new stars are born

Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics included the biggest story of the Games: superstar Simone Biles' withdrawal from multiple events to focus on her mental health, including a case of "the twisties." Biles' decision put a spotlight on the immense pressure athletes face and how fans and media can negatively contribute...
Combat SportsTODAY.com

Aly Raisman says a gymnast can get 'lost in air' — what does that mean?

Gymnast and three-time gold medalist Aly Raisman appeared on TODAY to discuss Simone Biles' shocking withdrawal from the women's team final competition at the Tokyo Olympics. At the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Biles completed one vault, then left the arena with her trainer before returning. Teammate Jordan Chiles replaced her on the uneven bars. According to a statement from USA Gymnastics, Biles is withdrawing from the team final competition "due to a medical issue."
Houston, TXtheboxhouston.com

Meet The Houston Olympians Who Made History At The Tokyo Games

The Olympics are officially a wrap and Houston showed up and showed out in numerous events. From track & field bringing home an assortment of gold, silver and bronze medals to Olympic history made on the mat and further dominance on the basketball court, the H was more than represented.
SportsThe New Yorker

The Tokyo Olympics’ Indelible Moments of Loss and Solidarity

It seems fitting that the first defining moment of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics—held not in 2020 but in 2021, in a bubble meant to separate it from Tokyo—was also its most disconcerting: Simone Biles, high in the air, looking lost. Having performed one and a half of the planned two and a half twists of her vault, she suddenly flung her arms open to stop her spinning. Her body torqued, her head going one way while her legs went another, and then pitched forward, stumbling and lunging into a landing. It would have felt strange to watch any gymnast vault so awkwardly, but it was especially shocking to see it from Biles, who, normally, has unparalleled body control, and an unerring sense of herself in the air.
Sportswmay.com

Women Help USA Take Home Most Golds and Most Medals At Summer Olympics

The count for most gold medals at the Olympics was tied at 38 and then late Saturday night in the US the Women’s indoor volleyball team won their first ever gold medal to give the US the title for most gold medals at the Olympics beating China 39-38. It was yet another chapter in the showing out of our female athletes in this Summer Olympics. The women also led to the US dominating the overall medal count with 113 medals in total.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

The inspiration of Simone Biles

With the Tokyo Olympics winding down — the Closing Ceremony is at 8 p.m. Tokyo time, which is 7 a.m. Toledo time Sunday — we’ll all invariably take a moment to reflect upon the amazing feats of athleticism we’ve seen. Toledo native Oshae Jones, 23, won a bronze medal in...
LifestyleTimes-Argus

Amses: Rushing toward the abyss

The waning days of July find me swimming in silken water that feels prematurely cool, gliding by a shoreline maple sporting a single bright red leaf, a distinct reminder that nature will not only have its way, but also set the pace and this summer’s pace has been quick, as though Vermont’s shortest season has other plans. August arrives with a jolt most years and an uptick of activity, particularly if you’re a home gardener as I pretend to be with oscillating levels of success, harvesting, canning, freezing and otherwise preparing as the growing season takes a final curtain call.
SportsWNYT

Athletes to watch in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Thanks to the COVID-19 postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Games, the 2022 Beijing Olympics are already just six months out. Look ahead with a refresher on a handful of the world's top winter athletes... Abby Roque, Hockey (USA) Abby Roque will be making her Olympic debut for the USA women's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy