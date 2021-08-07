Amses: Lost in the air

It seems fitting that the first defining moment of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics—held not in 2020 but in 2021, in a bubble meant to separate it from Tokyo—was also its most disconcerting: Simone Biles, high in the air, looking lost. Having performed one and a half of the planned two and a half twists of her vault, she suddenly flung her arms open to stop her spinning. Her body torqued, her head going one way while her legs went another, and then pitched forward, stumbling and lunging into a landing. It would have felt strange to watch any gymnast vault so awkwardly, but it was especially shocking to see it from Biles, who, normally, has unparalleled body control, and an unerring sense of herself in the air.