Park Rapids, MN

Byler singing at Aug. 12 Noon Hour Concert

By Editorials
Park Rapids Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Evan Byler will perform from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. Organist Sarah Carlson will provide accompaniment. Byler graduated from Bemidji State University this spring with a degree in vocal music education. This fall, he will complete the student teaching part of his degree in Brainerd. He enjoys singing at home, in church and at school, as well as composing and playing fingerstyle guitar.

www.parkrapidsenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

