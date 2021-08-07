Cancel
NBA

Three Takeaways From The Spurs’ Summer League Game With Memphis

By Project Spurs
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Antonio Spurs closed out the Utah portion of their Summer League schedule with an 82-77 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on Friday night. San Antonio opened the game strong, leading 22-14 after the first quarter. However, Memphis picked up their defense in the second, allowing just 11 points from the Spurs. The Grizzlies outscored San Antonio 21-11 to take the lead into the locker room.

NBAPounding The Rock

The injury bug has bitten the Summer League Spurs

If you watched the Summer League Spurs’ loss to the Bulls in Las Vegas last night, you probably noticed it, or maybe you read up about it here at Pounding the Rock. If it was the latter, you saw this tidbit from Noah about how the injury bug as stuck the team:

