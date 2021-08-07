Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dream season for Nelly Korda now includes Olympic gold medal

By DOUG FERGUSON
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IU2ij_0bKY4DSW00

KAWAGOE, Japan — (AP) — Turns out that first major championship was just a start for Nelly Korda. Now she's an Olympic champion and left little doubt Saturday about who's the best in women's golf.

Korda held her nerve during a chaotic chase for medals and a one-hour storm delay at the end, calmly taking two putts from just inside 30 feet for a one-shot victory.

The 23-year-old Korda gave the Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf. Xander Schauffele won the men's competition last Sunday.

Jessica Korda, Nelly's 28-year-old sister who posted a 64 for the low score of the final round, ran out to the green and the sisters hugged and shimmied in celebration.

Nelly now has won three of the last four individual tournaments.

“This is just kind of like almost legend status as a golfer, period, male or female,” Jessica said. “It's tough to win out here and she makes it look easy, but those girls are good. So for her to be doing, it's insane to me. This is like total GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) status to me.”

Mone Inami of Japan delivered the golf-loving host nation a silver medal, and it was nearly better than that.

Inami, given the honor of the opening tee shot on Wednesday, ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch toward the end, the last one from 8 feet on the 17th hole to tie for the lead. But her approach to the 18th plugged in the sand on the slope of a bunker. The best she could do was to blast out to 30 feet and she made bogey for a 65.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand had a 35-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead on the 18th. She left it 4 feet short and had to make that for a 65 to finish one behind.

In the playoff for the silver, Ko found a bunker off the tee on the 18th hole, had to lay up and missed a 10-foot par putt.

Ko had to settle for the bronze, after winning the silver in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro. She is the only golfer to win medals in both Olympics since golf returned after a 112-year absence.

There was nothing easy about this final round for Korda, even starting with a three-shot lead. She fell into a tie for the lead, rebuilt it to three shots early on the back nine and then closed with six pars as three players made a bold run at her.

That list include Aditi Ashok of India, at an extreme disadvantage all week with her lack of distance off the tee, some of that brought on by a bout with COVID-19 this summer. With her magic touch on the greens, Ashok stayed in the mix all day.

Her 12-foot birdie putt to keep pace with Ko burned the edge of the cup on the 17th hole, and she had a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th to stay in medal contention. That slid by the hole.

Korda finished at 17-under 267 and made two double bogeys this week.

One came on the 18th hole of the second round when she needed a birdie for a 59. Korda and her caddie did not realize the tee box was 30 yards forward, leading to the wrong play into the rough behind a tree.

The other was Saturday on the par-3 seventh when her tee shot went left into a collection area. It took Korda three chips to get onto the green, and the double bogey dropped her into a tie with Ko and Ashok.

All three birdied the par-5 eighth — Korda with a 25-foot putt that was as big as any — and Korda ran off birdies at the next two holes to restore her three-shot lead.

Inami, Ko and Ashok all whittled away until they ran out of holes and Korda was left with a gold medal, along with a future that never looked brighter.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
66K+
Followers
59K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Golf#Americans#Greens#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfLPGA

USA GOLF Round 4 Recap – Nelly Korda Wins Olympic Gold in Tokyo

Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan – With a 4-foot par putt on the 72nd hole, Nelly Korda claimed Olympic Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games and earned the top step on the medal podium at Kasumigaseki Country Club. She survived 72 holes of blistering heat, one hour of storm delay and 59 world-class competitors to take the title of Olympic Champion, surrounded on the final green by her sister Jessica Korda and fellow Team USA compatriots Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson.
SportsFanSided

Nelly Korda Lays Ground Work for USA Gold Medal Sweep

Nelly Korda got off to a solid start to her Olympic competition Tuesday, firing a four under 67 in her first round. She is currently just one shot back behind Madeline Sagstrom of Sweden after the first round. The 23 year-old from Bradenton, Florida knows how much pressure is on...
GolfNBC Washington

Nelly Korda Wins US Gold in Women's Olympic Golf Tournament

American golfer Nelly Korda won the women's Olympic golf tournament on Saturday morning. Korda held off Japan’s Mone Inami and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The win completed Team USA’s sweep of gold medals in golf after Xander Schauffele won the men’s tournament. Korda...
NFLGolf.com

Nelly Korda guns for gold: Everything you missed overnight at the Olympics

Hot (a): Having a high degree of heat. Ex.: Thursday at the Olympic women’s golf tournament. If the action through a sweltering day 2 of the women’s Olympic golf tournament could be summarized in one word, it would be “hot.” As the temperature continued to play a significant factor throughout the course of play in the women’s tournament — with heat indices rising to as high as 106 degrees Fahrenheit — the cumulative temperature of the tournament took a sizzling shift on Thursday morning.
SportsPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Nelly Korda Maintains Lead in Chase For Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Nelly Korda posted a 2-under 69 in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics and will take a three-shot lead into the Saturday’s finale at Kasumigaseki Country Club. After opening with birdies on Nos. 2, 5, and 6, the world No. 1 stumbled with a three-putt bogey on 8. Korda steadied the ship, though, and closed with 10 straight pars to set the 54-hole low score on 15 under par.
SportsGolf.com

How sleep was an asset during Nelly Korda’s gold medal performance

Over the last few weeks, Nelly Korda has travelled from the U.S. to France, and then to Japan en route to winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. While hopping through time zones is a part of the job when you’re a professional golfer, it can seriously mess with your sleep schedule and your ability to play at the highest level.
GolfESPN

Column: Good start in Rio, Olympic golf hits stride in Tokyo

KAWAGOE, Japan --  Her heart rate hit its peak only when Nelly Korda stood on the Olympic podium, not when she had a putter in her hand with a gold medal hanging on every shot. Six days earlier, the father of Xander Schauffele was the essence of calm as...
LPGA

Lydia Ko Loving the Links at Dumbarnie

One week ago, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko was standing amid a podium with Nelly Korda and Mone Inami, receiving the second Olympic medal of her career at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The bronze medal she earned, another relic to add to the always-growing collection of accomplishments the 24-year-old has amassed in her golfing career. Dedicating the win to her country and her grandmother, who unfortunately passed prior to the event, Ko gave possession of the bronze to her sister, Sura, to take back to the United States. The major champion went straight from Tokyo to the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, and started the first day of competition with a first-round 70 to sit in a tie for 35th.
GolfGolfWRX

Morning 9: Bryson’s no-win situation | U.S. Am: Reeves ahead play suspended | Olympic ratings

For comments—or if you’re looking for a fourth—email me at [email protected]. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans. Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner…”For the past year he’s been riding a tidal wave of controversy, and he has weathered those storms – the vaccine misinformation, the “fore!” calls, the equipment gripe, the caddie split, the rules disputes, the image protection – with varying degrees of success. At least they’ve all passed. But there is one topic that’s unabating, and unfortunately for him it’s the one largely out of his control: the Koepka Kerfuffle.”
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Golfcalgolfnews.com

PGA Tour Picks: Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour wraps up its 2020-21 regular season, which basically has been a super season because of the Coronavirus pandemic, this week with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. Players are jockeying for position in the FedEx Cup standings, especially those who are on the...
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Golf on TV: Golf Tournament Television Schedule

Here is a listing of golf tournaments on TV this week, including PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, European Tour, Korn Ferry, Champions, USGA and more. All times below are Eastern and all are subject to change. PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship. Site: Greensboro, North Carolina. Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: Par: 7,131. Par:...
GolfGolf Channel

This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Wyndham and more

The PGA Tour's final regular-season event is this week in North Carolina while the LPGA is in Scotland. The U.S. Amateur is also underway at Oakmont (click here for programming information). Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch. PGA Tour. Wyndham Championship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy