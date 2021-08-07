Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery District 4 Council Member Offering Incentive to Help Clean The Streets

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDistrict 4 Montgomery City Council member Audrey Graham says her idea to keep her district clean will pay off in more ways than one for the people she represents. That’s why she’s asking them to get their hands dirty. To help keep their neighborhoods litter free. When driving around District 4 its hard not to notice all the trash on the sides of the road, from garbage bags to clothes and even furniture that is thrown out and never picked up.

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clean#Montgomery City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor’s executive order to leave masks up to parents

CNN — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district’s mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy