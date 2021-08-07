Montgomery District 4 Council Member Offering Incentive to Help Clean The Streets
District 4 Montgomery City Council member Audrey Graham says her idea to keep her district clean will pay off in more ways than one for the people she represents. That’s why she’s asking them to get their hands dirty. To help keep their neighborhoods litter free. When driving around District 4 its hard not to notice all the trash on the sides of the road, from garbage bags to clothes and even furniture that is thrown out and never picked up.www.alabamanews.net
Comments / 0