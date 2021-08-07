SpaceX Creates World’s Tallest Rocket by Stacking Starship and Super Heavy Booster
Elon Musk released a series of pictures today showing the world’s tallest rocket, or to be more specific, the SpaceX Starship prototype stacked atop a Super Heavy booster. Standing nearly 400-feet-tall, the Starship itself is the size of a 16-story building and will eventually launch cargo as well as human astronauts on missions to Mars. The Super Heavy booster is the lower section of the rocket and stands around 230-feet tall. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.www.techeblog.com
