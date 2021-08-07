Cancel
Miniature Card-Sized Smartphones

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mony 'Mint' smartphone is a new device for mobile users looking to increase their ability to stay connected without having to keep a traditional phone in their pocket, which can sometimes be large cumbersome. The smartphone features a card-sized design that is paired with a three-inch display to help...

NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Shoppingmobilesyrup.com

Walmart is offering bonus gift card with the purchase of select smartphones

RedFlagDeals user ‘RDodds‘ has reported that Walmart is currently offering a great gift card deal with the purchase of select smartphones in-store. While the post doesn’t detail all the phones the promotion is applicable on, we know that the Samsung S20 FE and the iPhone XR are included. The retailer...
Cell Phonesstudybreaks.com

The Smartphone and the Evolution of Graphic Design

With mobile devices, anyone can interact with online spaces in novel ways — a fact that web and graphic designers must keep in mind as they work. The smartphone changed the world. More than just a garden-variety mobile device, the smartphone combines the powerful communication technology of its screenless predecessors with the data processing capabilities of a high-powered computer. We live in a golden age of mobile technology, with the internet allowing us to be more connected to one another than our ancestors ever were. With an estimated six and a half billion people carrying a smartphone in their pockets, this small, mighty device is a striking reminder of how technology affects lives.
Electronicspetapixel.com

VuePoint’s Full-Size Travel Tripods Weigh Less Than a Smartphone

New tripod manufacturer VuePoint has launched a travel tripod that it claims is lighter than most smartphones, yet can safely support up to three and a half pounds of gear. The company’s founder Matthew Carver says the new tripod weighs only 255 grams (9 ounces), can extend to 54 inches on the larger of the two models, has a touted three-second setup time, and has just a one-second tear-down time. The travel tripod legs are designed with a carbon fiber taper-lock that VuePoint says enhances the lightweight construction of the unit while also ensuring it will stay securely in place during use.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Next-Gen Business Smartphones

This conceptual BlackBerry Passport 2 smartphone has been designed by Ts Designer for LetsGoDigital as a next-generation version of the device that keeps it relevant in the present era of advanced models from the likes of Samsung and Apple. The smartphone maintains the quintessential QWERTY keyboard that the business-focused device...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google Pay now lets Australians save their vaccination cards on smartphones

Google Pay has rolled out the ability to save and access your COVID-19 vaccination certificate in Australia. The certificate can be accessed even if you're offline. Google says the vaccination data is stored locally on your device. Vaccination certificates are increasingly finding importance in almost every type of public places...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Flagship 8K Camera Smartphones

Motorola has unveiled a truly spectacular new camera smartphone that offers a scarcely seen combination of stellar photographic capabilities with high-powered operating performance, easy-to-use amenities and consummate style, in the form of the brand new 'edge 20 pro' phone. The 'edge 20 pro' camera smartphone's standout feature is undoubtedly its...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Senior-Centric Smartphones

The 'Lively Smart' is an innovative new phone for seniors who want and need the ability to quickly and easily stay connected to friends and family, but prefer to be able to navigate a simplified interface with minimal clutter and confusion. Designed to cater to the specific needs of the...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Smartphone Microscope Accessories

The AR Micro-Blocks microscope is a smartphone accessory for children, students and adults alike that will enable them to maximize their mobile capabilities in a simple yet effective manner. The device works by being paired with a smartphone or tablet camera and will immediately go to work providing 60-times, 150-times and 300-times magnifying capabilities. Users can enjoy an augmented reality (AR) experience using various blocks to learn about different species and more in the digital sphere.
ElectronicsSolidSmack

ForeverPen: The Perfect Miniature Marking Companion

It’s amazing that even with so many multi-tools on the market, very few of them have the one thing most people need: a writing apparatus. I mean, what good is a mini-ruler/blade/tape measure when you don’t have any marking tool to use with them?. With this, the folks at World’s...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Sleek Smartphone-Like Laptops

This Apple MacBook Pro concept is the design work of Marc W Avellanet and gives avid tech enthusiasts with a glimpse into what we could see coming to the market later this fall when the official system is unveiled by the brand. The 2021 laptop rendering incorporates a number of...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 Mac mini, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and more are on sale today

Deals keep getting better, as we have recently found the latest M1 Mac mini getting a $99 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $600. This model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Remember that the latest M1 processor comes with 8-cores to provide up to 3 times faster performance than its predecessors, and its 8-core GPU will also boost graphic intense apps and games by up to 6x. Additionally, the 512GB is getting a $149 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $750. Now, if you get a new Mac mini, you should also consider getting your hands on a new display. And there are tons of options to choose from, but you can consider grabbing a new Gigabyte AORUS 43-inch 4K gaming monitor that’s currently getting a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,000.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

OnePlus to Launch Dual-Screen Foldable Smartphone

OnePlus took Twitter to announce that it had scheduled an event for 11 August at 10:00 a.m. ET. Moreover, the company has also posted a small video clip on its Instagram showing a dual-screen foldable smartphone. If you remember, at the same time there is a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event....
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Spectacle-Holding Smartphone Cases

The Read On iPhone Case is a cleverly designed aftermarket product for the Apple-branded smartphone that will provide users with a way to keep essential eyewear on hand at all times. Designed by Sol Sol Ito, the case will fit the smartphone seamlessly and is paired with a discreet storage section on the rear that holds a pair of reading glasses. This eyewear will enable users to read the screen more easily, but not require its own dedicated case to be kept stored between uses.
NFLLiliputing

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 series tablets pack premium features for $310 and up

The premium Android tablet space is starting to get interesting again. Samsung continues to set the bar with its high-end tablets, but Lenovo has been nipping at Samsung’s heels with some solid mid-range options and premium models with unusual features like HDMI input. Now Xiaomi is entering the fray with...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked 2-in-1 Foldable Dual Screen Smartphone (Pre-order) from $1799.99 | 20% Back w/ Prime Credit Card | Up to $1000 off w/ Trade-in from Verizon, More

Releases 8/27. Amazon is offering pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked 2-in-1 Foldable Android Smartphone for $1799.99 Free Shipping. Even better, Prime Credit Card Users can get 20% Back on select Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Models (Terms & Conditions Apply, Check Page for details). Carrier discounts:
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

HP announces Chromebase All-in-One Desktop with a rotating display

HP today announced a new All-in-One Desktop running Chrome OS. The new HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop comes with a unique design and a 21.5-inch FHD rotating touch display. The display can tilt upwards 20 degrees, and rotate 90 degrees from landscape to portrait mode. This device is powered by Intel Core processors with up to 256 GB SSD storage and up to 16 GB DRAM.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best microSD cards for Samsung Galaxy S20 in 2021

Best microSD cards for Samsung Galaxy S20 Android Central 2021. Samsung starts the Samsung Galaxy S20 off with 128GB of memory. Still, if you like to download movies for trips like me or are just an absolute shutterbug that needs to capture literally every moment of your or your kid's life, you'll probably want to invest in a microSD card. It's the perfect thing to expand and offload your media so that the internal memory can be used for apps and those super-duper slow-mos. Here are some of the best Galaxy S20 SD cards you can buy right now.

