Miniature Card-Sized Smartphones

Deals keep getting better, as we have recently found the latest M1 Mac mini getting a $99 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $600. This model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Remember that the latest M1 processor comes with 8-cores to provide up to 3 times faster performance than its predecessors, and its 8-core GPU will also boost graphic intense apps and games by up to 6x. Additionally, the 512GB is getting a $149 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $750. Now, if you get a new Mac mini, you should also consider getting your hands on a new display. And there are tons of options to choose from, but you can consider grabbing a new Gigabyte AORUS 43-inch 4K gaming monitor that’s currently getting a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,000.