A suspended carbon nanotube coupled to a double quantum dot makes a mechanical oscillator that serves as a qubit. Many of today’s quantum computers encode information in fragile quantum states that are difficult to maintain and scale up. A qubit that instead switches between two mechanical states could bring to quantum computing and sensing the high quality and practical manipulability of mechanical oscillators. Fabio Pistolesi, at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the University of Bordeaux, and his colleagues now propose to implement such a qubit in the form of a carbon nanotube whose flexing behavior is determined by the electronic states of two quantum dots [1]. The design could be used to develop quantum devices with large numbers of qubits and long qubit decoherence times.