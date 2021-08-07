Cancel
Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Could see more save chances

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Manager Charlie Montoyo said Friday that Cimber may see increased save opportunities depending on matchups, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. Cimber earned his first save of the season Thursday against Cleveland, and he's tossed 7.2 scoreless innings across his last seven appearances. Right-hander Jordan Romano has been the favorite for save chances for most of the season, but he's recorded an 8.31 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 8.2 innings since the start of July. While Montoyo is optimistic that Romano will be able to bounce back, the Blue Jays will turn elsewhere in some ninth-inning situations given his recent inconsistency.

