Blue Jays' Adam Cimber: Could see more save chances

Hand was traded from the Nationals to the Blue Jays in exchange for catcher Riley Adams on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Hand converted 21 of his 26 save opportunities to begin the year, with three of those blown saves coming in his last six appearances, and he's recorded a 3.59 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 42.2 innings this season. The Blue Jays have shuffled through several closers this year, and while a change of scenery could help the southpaw turn things around, there's no guarantee he will displace Jordan Romano in the ninth-inning role, particularly given Hand's 7.88 ERA in July.