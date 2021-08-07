Cancel
Marshall County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 00:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Marshall County through 130 AM EDT At 1257 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Plymouth, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Plymouth around 105 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bourbon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, IN
County
Marshall County, IN
City
Marshall, IN
