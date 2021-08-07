Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix ICU nurse quits job due to the pandemic

By Emma Lockhart
AZFamily
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Paulette Rangel is one of many healthcare workers calling it quits due to the pandemic. The Phoenix ICU nurse recently walked away from her job of seven years. Rangel said the stress during the pandemic left her with anxiety and depression. "I was starting to get...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 14

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Phoenix, AZ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu#Depression#Health Center#Phoenix Icu#Cbs#Banner Health#Rn#Via Del Sol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘They Are Dying Quicker’: Hospital Workers Sad & Frustrated By Increasing COVID Patients

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus delta variant is raging across the nation with cases and hospitalizations spiking, especially in Florida, which leads the nation in new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Florida is the only state in the country with 25 percent or more of its hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Nearly 13 thousand COVID patients are hospitalized in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That has left hospitals coping with overflow and expanding their workspaces. Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines has set up a makeshift area in the cafeteria and a conference room to help patients who do...
Fort Lauderdale, FLWNCT

Employee shortage, COVID-19 surge leave ICU nurses exhausted

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — The stress levels inside Florida’s COVID-19 ICUs right now are unimaginable. Normally, when we speak with nurses – it’s set up through the hospital. But this story started with an anonymous email sent to NewsNation. “I am writing to you on behalf of the registered nurses...
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Arizona mother with COVID-19 delivers premature baby

PHOENIX - A mother from Mesa delivered a premature baby due to COVID-19. In May of this year, 37-year-old Kassidy Hazleton tested positive for COVID when she was 6 months pregnant. Days after testing positive, Hazelton was admitted to Banner University Medical Center and put into an induced coma. "They...
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Phoenix 4-year old tests positive for Covid after first day of pre-school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Four-year old Joriah Winn was pretty excited about his first day of school. Now, he's cooped up at home with Covid-19, according to his parents Jamie and Adam Winn. "I have not touched my son, hugged my son, kissed my son," said Jamie. "I have not even been within 15 feet of my son since Friday."
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

COVID-19 testing provider in Phoenix sees 'massive spike' in patients

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may have experienced some difficulty in finding a COVID-19 test recently, as testing sites across Arizona are seeing a massive spike in demand. Experts are blaming the new contagious variant calling it the 'Delta Pandemic'. A line of cars wrapped through Embry Health's testing site...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WAFB

The pandemic was a surprise, the nursing shortage wasn’t

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With record breaking number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, health system leaders have made it clear they are having trouble keeping up. They say there just isn’t enough staff. “This is something that we were worried about when I was in nursing school is that...
Joplin, MOksmu.org

A Joplin Covid ICU Nurse Mentally Prepares Herself for Daily Grind

Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation show that a staggering 55% of frontline health care workers are reporting burnout—or mental and physical exhaustion from chronic workplace stress. When critical care nurse Sarah Carter makes her 45-minute drive to work at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, she likes to spend the...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

‘Tired, depressed, angry’ nurses leaving jobs during pandemic

Windsor nurses are so “burnt out and beaten down” by COVID-19 workloads and conspiracy theories that many are quitting the profession, according to an ongoing study. A University of Windsor probe into the pandemic’s effects on local nurses reveal some have taken early retirement, switched jobs or gone on stress leave. It’s a trend that nursing organizations across Ontario and Canada are also noticing.
Travelstateofreform.com

ONA fears reliance on travel nurses as pandemic worsens

Travel nursing has become a standard in how hospitals staff during the pandemic, according to Matt Calzia, RN, nurse practice consultant with the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA). Calzia says COVID-19 staffing shortages led to a larger travel nursing demand, which then led to financial competition for travel nurses. Get the...
Pensacola, FLWKRG

Pandemic changes way nursing students prepare for workforce

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As more COVID-19 patients fill hospital rooms, nurses are in high demand and Fortis Institute in Pensacola is preparing its graduates for what’s to come including the emotional toll it takes on healthcare workers. Fortis saw incoming applications double during the pandemic which took many school...
PharmaceuticalsAZFamily

Mayo doctors says COVID-19 vaccines are working 'quite admirability'

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – While many people thought the COVID-19 vaccines were supposed to keep from getting sick period, a doctor at Mayo says that's not precisely correct. "What the vaccines were really built for and what they do quite admirability is reduce the incidence of severe disease, meaning those who get hospitalized, "Dr. John O'Horo explained during a media question-and-answer session Tuesday morning. "We are seeing some breakthrough hospitalizations where someone is vaccinated and still gets severe disease. In most of these cases, the disease would probably still be worse if they hadn't been vaccinated in the first place. We're also seeing that these breakthrough hospitalizations tend to happen in people who we'd expect to have weaker immune systems and might not have the same lasting protection from the vaccines."
Public HealthAZFamily

Banner Health has capacity level concerns if COVID-19 trajectory continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Chief Clinical Officer at Banner Health released new information about the fight against COVID-19 in Arizona hospitals on Tuesday afternoon. According to Marjorie Bessel, M.D., there are currently 435 patients in the ICU, 90 of which have tested positive for COVID-19. During the last surge, the ICU topped out at 484 patients.

Comments / 14

Community Policy