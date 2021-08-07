Cancel
NHL

The Dallas Stars’ Stanley Cup Window Is Wide Open

By Patrick Smith
Dallas Sports Nation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every NHL team starts off each season with aspirations of winning the Stanley Cup. The Dallas Stars came close two seasons ago when the Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated them in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Stars are gearing up for a run at the Stanley Cup with their recent Free Agency acquisitions. This fanbase is starving for a championship and the Stars can bring them one. The Stars’ immediate future is set with a great mix of young thunder and grizzled veterans. Their window to win the Stanley Cup remains open.

