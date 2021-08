Two people were killed and two others injured when a crash in a residential area of Texas led to a shooting, cops say. Police in San Antonio say a woman in her 20s or 30s crashed at a high rate of speed into a parked vehicle in a residential area around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a live stream by KABB. When the owner of the vehicle and two others came to check on the woman, she came out of her car and opened fire.