Tokyo 2020: Laura Muir wins silver in the 1500m

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve heard the phrase ‘setting a new British record’ a lot this week, that’s because our Team GB running athletes are absolutely smashing it at the Olympic Games – and we will never tire of hearing it! — Today’s record breaker is Laura Muir, who has famously missed out on the podium in a number of world and Olympic finals. She finally got her medal – a silver – as well as breaking the British record for the distance, with a time of 3m 54.5s.

Laura Muir
Scotland
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Elaine Thompson-Herah stays on course as Laura Muir progresses

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah is on course to complete a sprint double after equalling her personal best to qualify for the women's 200m final. The 100m champion clocked 21.66 seconds to lead the qualifiers for the final, with silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also safely through. British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw reached...
Posted by
newschain

Lambing season helps Laura Muir prepare for Tokyo

Laura Muir insists she can handle the pressure in Tokyo after the lambing season helped her prepare for the Olympics. The European 1500 metres champion, a qualified vet, races in the 1500m heats on Monday. She has spent some of her time helping out on a farm in Scotland, which...
Posted by
newschain

Laura Muir's in 'shape of her life' for 1500m final says Sally Gunnell

Former Olympic champion Sally Gunnell believes Great Britain’s Laura Muir is in the shape of her life ahead of the women’s 1500 metres final on Friday. The Scottish athlete will be one of Team GB’s major medal hopes on day 14 of the Games in Tokyo after she backed up an assured display in her first heat on Monday with a strong showing in the semi-final on Wednesday.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Team GB's Laura Muir takes home SILVER in the 1500m final after setting a new national record... with Kenya's Faith Kipyegon breaking the Olympic record and successfully defending her title in Tokyo

She got there in the end. Bravely, brilliantly and in a time never before run by a British woman, she got there in the end. Laura Muir, Olympic silver medallist. It wasn't gold, but that was never likely. Not with the greatest 1500m runner who ever lived in the field. But while Faith Kipyegon kept the title, Muir kept the faith.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Laura Muir reaches final of the 1500m after easily progressing with second place finish in semi-final... but it's disaster for Team GB team-mate Katie Snowden who fails to qualify

Laura Muir safely navigated the semi-finals of the 1500m with a comfortable second place to keep alive her hopes of landing a first Olympic medal. After finishing in the top five of her semi-final, the Scottish athlete easily secured her place in the final with a time of 4:00.73, only being pipped to victory by the Dutch star Sifan Hassan who has already taken a gold medal in the 5000m in Tokyo.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Josh Kerr wins BRONZE in the men's 1500m final in Tokyo just 24 hours after Laura Muir took silver in the women's event as Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks Olympic record to take gold

Josh Kerr has won bronze for Team GB in the men's 1500m final, just 24 hours after Laura Muir won silver for Britain in the women's event. Kerr entered Saturday's final with an outside shot of medalling, having just scraped into the semi-final as one of the fastest losers after running out of gas in Tuesday's heat.
diamondleague.com

Olympic 1-2 Tops Sparkling Pre Classic Women's 1500

Eugene, Oregon – There will be no need for introductions when Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir line up for the women’s 1500 meters at the Prefontaine Classic. The pair’s 14th and most recent meeting came in Tokyo, when Kipyegon led Muir for the top two medals in the Olympic 1500 meters. Actually, all three medalists from that race will be running at the Pre Classic, but bronze medalist Sifan Hassan – also gold medalist in the 5000 and 10,000 – has opted for the 5k (a field still to be announced).
KIMT

Katie Ledecky wins 1500m freestyle for her 6th career Olympic gold medal and first at Tokyo 2020

Katie Ledecky has won the women's 1500-meter freestyle final, giving the American her first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Ledecky, who holds the world record in the 1500m, came into this event a huge favorite. It is her sixth Olympic gold medal in her career, and she now has eight total Olympic medals all time, having won silver in the 400-meter freestyle final earlier in these Games.
diamondleague.com

Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce clash in Lausanne

Fresh from her double Olympic triumph in Tokyo, Jamaican superstar Elaine Thompson-Herah will be looking to crown a dream 2021 in the coming weeks as she attacks a third Diamond Trophy, and she resumes her title charge with a mouth-watering clash of the titans in Lausanne on August 26th. Thompson-Herah...
kslnewsradio.com

MyKayla Skinner wins silver on vault at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Former University of Utah Red Rocks gymnast MyKayla Skinner, who just a week ago thought her time at the Tokyo Olympics was over, will instead come home to the US with a silver medal in vault. A long road to silver for MyKayla Skinner. After learning she would...

