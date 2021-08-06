Tokyo 2020: Laura Muir wins silver in the 1500m

Eugene, Oregon – There will be no need for introductions when Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir line up for the women’s 1500 meters at the Prefontaine Classic. The pair’s 14th and most recent meeting came in Tokyo, when Kipyegon led Muir for the top two medals in the Olympic 1500 meters. Actually, all three medalists from that race will be running at the Pre Classic, but bronze medalist Sifan Hassan – also gold medalist in the 5000 and 10,000 – has opted for the 5k (a field still to be announced).