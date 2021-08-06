Tokyo 2020: Laura Muir wins silver in the 1500m
If you’ve heard the phrase ‘setting a new British record’ a lot this week, that’s because our Team GB running athletes are absolutely smashing it at the Olympic Games – and we will never tire of hearing it! — Today’s record breaker is Laura Muir, who has famously missed out on the podium in a number of world and Olympic finals. She finally got her medal – a silver – as well as breaking the British record for the distance, with a time of 3m 54.5s.www.womensrunning.co.uk
