Beginner’s Guide to Real Estate Passive Income

What separates the rich from everyone else are two things: firstly, the wealthy derive most of their wealth from income from owning assets, compared to everyone else whose income is primarily derived from wages income, and secondly, because of the way that the tax laws are organized, they are able to pay substantially lower tax rates than everyone else. The road to financial liberation starts from accumulating assets and reducing liabilities. Owning assets allows you to earn income passively, without directly working for it. Jeff Bezos may have become the richest man on the planet while running Amazon, but it was not his position as chief executive officer which made him so rich, it was his ownership of Amazon stock. He could easily stop running Amazon, as he has done now, without impacting his wealth. In this article, we will discuss how you can earn passive income with an investment.