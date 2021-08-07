Cancel
Irvington, KY

Harriett M. Jessie

 3 days ago

Harriett M. Jessie, age 84 of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday (08/04). She is survived by her husband, Henry Manuel Jessie; daughters, Twilla Durbin of Irvington, Sheila Hall of Elizabethtown, Phyllis Houtchen of Shepherdsville, and Loretta French of Irvington; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington, Sunday (08/08) from Noon-8:00 P.M. EDT and Monday (08/09) after 9:00 A.M. Funeral services will be held at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, in Irvington, Monday (08/09) at 1:00 P.M. EDT. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund, 101 Walnut Grove Church Ln, Irvington, KY 40146.

