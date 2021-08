In between Zoom auditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles actor Mary Elizabeth Kelly spent lockdown the way a lot of us did — watching television. Kelly specializes in impressions, and all that time in front of the TV screen helped her refine her favorite impersonations: Drew Barrymore, Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown from "Stranger Things" (she resembles both), and Kristen Wiig from "Saturday Night Live" (which would be her dream gig, by the way). All of this can be found on her popular TikTok account, which has more than half a million followers and attracts millions of views.