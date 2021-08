The U.S. women's national team will face off against the Netherlands in Olympic quarterfinals on Friday at International Stadium Yokohama in Japan. The meeting marks a rematch of the 2019 Women's World Cup final, where the USWNT went on to win 2-0 in Lyon, France, to capture their fourth World Cup title. This will be the third time the World Cup finalists have met in the knockout rounds of the subsequent Olympics and the second occasion specifically involving the USWNT. Team USA has reached the quarterfinals seven consecutive times, thought were eliminated from Olympic medal contention during the quarterfinals in the 2016 Rio Games.