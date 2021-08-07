Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Duane Eubanks “Things of that Particular Nature” 2021 Southeast Tour Coming to Fogartyville in Sarasota

By Angela Neff
Posted by 
SuncoastPost
SuncoastPost
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Duane Eubanks is an extraordinary musical talent and he possesses unique virtuoso skill and brilliance as a composer and band leader. His quintet’s onstage presentation is a straight-ahead post-bop style jazz presentation reminiscent in delivery of Miles Davis and Lee Morgan with a modern progressive emphasis and vibe. His music compositions consist of engaging melodies and horn blends that reflect the soft tender optimism of a relaxed quintessential smooth jazz trumpeter and that of a lively hard bop virtuoso pushed by the cadences of hard swinging forward motion created by a rhythm section that employs imagination, dexterity, strong emotion, and thoughtful articulation. The Duane Eubanks Quintet will perform at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Thursday, August 12th at 8pm. Tickets are $25 for WSLR+Fogartyville members and $30 for the general public. Half-price student tickets are also available.

www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
818
Followers
623
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Holland
Person
Tom Harrell
Person
Miles Davis
Person
Clifford Brown
Person
Kenny Barron
Person
Kevin Eubanks
Person
Mulgrew Miller
Person
Ray Bryant
Person
Lee Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Music Education#Straight Ahead Jazz#Modern Jazz#The Duane Eubanks Quintet#Carnegie Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

What’s On Suncoast? 8.13 – 8.20

The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things to do around the area this week of August 13, 2021 – August 20, 2021!. The Beer and Winemaker’s Pantry is a family-owned and operated home-brew shop serving Pinellas and surrounding counties since 1973. They carry a full line of the finest and freshest ingredients needed to make your own wine, beer, cider, soda, kombucha, and vinegar-making products.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Aaron Johnson Jazz Quartet to Perform at Fogartyville in Sarasota

Aaron M. Johnson is a Saxophonist, Clarinetist and Flutist based in New York City possessing a wild musical imagination, fearless heart, and probing improvisational intellect. Johnson will bring his Jazz Quartet to Fogartyville featuring Sacha Perry on piano, Kyle Colina on bass, and John Lumpkin on drums. Pianist Sacha Perry is widely known among musicians in New York as one of the brightest pianists on the scene. He studied with Barry Harris and quickly excelled in ability at the most difficult and subtle harmonies. The Quartet will take the stage at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Saturday, August 14th at 8 pm. Tickets are $20 for WSLR+Fogartyville members and $25 for the general public. Half-priced student tickets are also available. Advance tickets are available at the website.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Lawrence Gowan of Styx – What A Great Storyteller

Styx will be playing at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Thursday night to a sold-out crowd! They kicked off their tour in St. Augustine in June and are out on the road to the delight of their longtime fans. The band will be celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Styx in February next year and have released a brand-new studio album called “Crash of the Crown”. Canadian born Lawrence Gowan, who shares lead vocals with Tommy Shaw and James Young and is also the keyboardist, has been with the band for 22 years this year. He attended The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, has won Juno awards and had success both with bands and a solo career back in the day in Canada. Tommy Shaw saw him perform and asked him to join Styx in 1999. He was generous to give us some time from his busy schedule to interview him for The Suncoast Post.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
SuncoastPost

Suncoast Artists Joan Libby Hawk and Jana Millstone Unveil Latest Color & Clay – Duet

Sarasota ceramist Joan Libby Hawk and painter Jana Millstone, who forged their Color & Clay – Duet art collaboration working remotely during the pandemic, relished the real life reveal of their latest two-medium creations – ceramics and painting – in WOMXN FOR ART at Mara Studio + Gallery. “The gallery’s white walls and natural light allowed us to create a series of integrated Color & Clay – Duet compositions,” said Jana. “We planned them around descriptive titles such as “Earth Echo” or “Tonal Notes.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy