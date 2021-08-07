Duane Eubanks “Things of that Particular Nature” 2021 Southeast Tour Coming to Fogartyville in Sarasota
Duane Eubanks is an extraordinary musical talent and he possesses unique virtuoso skill and brilliance as a composer and band leader. His quintet’s onstage presentation is a straight-ahead post-bop style jazz presentation reminiscent in delivery of Miles Davis and Lee Morgan with a modern progressive emphasis and vibe. His music compositions consist of engaging melodies and horn blends that reflect the soft tender optimism of a relaxed quintessential smooth jazz trumpeter and that of a lively hard bop virtuoso pushed by the cadences of hard swinging forward motion created by a rhythm section that employs imagination, dexterity, strong emotion, and thoughtful articulation. The Duane Eubanks Quintet will perform at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Thursday, August 12th at 8pm. Tickets are $25 for WSLR+Fogartyville members and $30 for the general public. Half-price student tickets are also available.www.suncoastpost.com
