Duane Eubanks “Things of that Particular Nature” 2021 Southeast Tour Coming to Fogartyville in Sarasota

Styx will be playing at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Thursday night to a sold-out crowd! They kicked off their tour in St. Augustine in June and are out on the road to the delight of their longtime fans. The band will be celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Styx in February next year and have released a brand-new studio album called “Crash of the Crown”. Canadian born Lawrence Gowan, who shares lead vocals with Tommy Shaw and James Young and is also the keyboardist, has been with the band for 22 years this year. He attended The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, has won Juno awards and had success both with bands and a solo career back in the day in Canada. Tommy Shaw saw him perform and asked him to join Styx in 1999. He was generous to give us some time from his busy schedule to interview him for The Suncoast Post.