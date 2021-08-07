Cancel
Sports

Norway men beat Russia for beach v'ball gold; Qatar bronze

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
newspressnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Anders Mol’s first goal for the Olympic beach volleyball tournament was a top-eight finish. That would be the best ever for Norway, and one step farther than a certain Merita Berntsen made it in Atlanta. “I always dreamed of beating my mom in the Olympics,” the son...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Mol
Person
Alix Klineman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Beach Volleyball#Ap#Norwegians#American#Russians#Latvian
Gold
Country
Norway
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
