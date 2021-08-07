How can I glorify God?

I spent the weekend of July 25 on the Kenai Peninsula fishing for red salmon with a fly rod. The emphasis here is on fishing. While a good number of fish had gone up river the previous week, the majority seem to have passed when I was on the bank. Most people on the shore with me were struggling to even touch a fish, though I did see some salmon caught. I probably did probably touch about 10-15 fish, and landed 3. However, the 2 sockeye salmon and the one pink salmon I landed, were all foul hooked. I released them. So, after 3 days of fishing, with a sore shoulder and a sore knee, having missed sleep and being tired, I was frustrated and discouraged.
