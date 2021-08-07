Cancel
Religion

How can I glorify God?

 6 days ago

“I can give all my clothes to charity. Well, at least the ones that don’t fit me,” says Kelsey, 10. When I interviewed former president Jimmy Carter on a Habitat for Humanity project, he said that most people in America don’t even know a poor person. “I should stop fighting...

Christ
Jesus
When have I missed God?

I spent the weekend of July 25 on the Kenai Peninsula fishing for red salmon with a fly rod. The emphasis here is on fishing. While a good number of fish had gone up river the previous week, the majority seem to have passed when I was on the bank. Most people on the shore with me were struggling to even touch a fish, though I did see some salmon caught. I probably did probably touch about 10-15 fish, and landed 3. However, the 2 sockeye salmon and the one pink salmon I landed, were all foul hooked. I released them. So, after 3 days of fishing, with a sore shoulder and a sore knee, having missed sleep and being tired, I was frustrated and discouraged.
Kids Talk About God: How Can A Wife ‘Submit’ To Her Husband? (Part 2)

“My mom could mow the yard, feed the dogs, work in the garden and help us with our homework instead of making my dad do it,” says Mary, 8. “My mom could also make food for special occasions, go grocery shopping, take us to doctors’ appointments, pick our clothes every morning and fix our breakfast, lunch and supper.”
Can a Merciful God Create Parasites?

Sir David Attenborough of BBC fame is regularly asked by Christians why he will not give credit to God for the amazing creatures featured on his nature documentaries. He often replies:. My response…is that when Creationists talk about God creating every individual species as a separate act, they always instance...
David C. Bane: How can we ever relate to God if we can’t understand him?

I don’t think we like to say that very much as it seems kind of weak or dumb or confused. We all want to understand things don’t we? It is the only way we have any control at all in this confusing, often messed-up world we live in. We think that the more we understand, the better off we are and the more manageable life seems.
Can God understand how we feel?

At times in my life, I’ve questioned whether God can possibly know how I feel. Maybe you have, too. When I see injustices against people, I want to right those wrongs. When I see family and friends going through serious illness and death, I am saddened. When I see senseless evil, I am dismayed. Can God really relate to how I feel?
Every person is important

Last week we spoke of lessons to learn in “Pick up in the rain.” This week I would like us to learn the second important lesson: Every person is important. During the second month of nursing school, a professor gave a pop quiz. As a conscientious student breezed through the questions, he was stumped by the last one. What is the first name of the woman who cleans our building?
Do I Long for God?

When a person is thirsty and in need of water, their only thought is about finding and drinking water. Everything else becomes secondary as the parched person seeks out their single desire and need. Nothing else will satisfy the person thirsting for water: not a tasty meal or a short nap. Only once that person is drinking water and finding their thirst quenched will they be satisfied.
The July 1 Perspectives page editorial cartoon features a sad person saying, “I’m worried about children exposed to Critical Race Theory.”. School signs warm of asbestos, lead, and active shooter drills today. Everyone should be concerned about asbestos and lead. Active shooter drills are necessary to hopefully prevent school shootings. Critical race theory is an attempt to brainwash children into the absurd notion that all white people are racist. How is this different than from those who proclaimed all Black people were inferior?
Freedom should be our goal

The quote, “No one cares how much you know until they know how much you care,” has been attributed to Theodore Roosevelt, but no one knows for sure. After I surrendered my life to Christ at age 11, my life’s dream was to make the world better than I found it.
How can I help my neighbor?

Q. I have a neighbor who is 90 years old. Her only caregiver was her adult son, who just died last week after a long struggle with opioid addiction. Since then, I and another neighbor have been checking on her several times a day, as she needs a lot of care. We’ve been grocery shopping for her, picking up prescriptions and running errands. We’ve also got a meal train going with other neighbors on the street. The problem is what to do long-term. She needs a high level of care, as she’s disabled and not easily able to get around the house herself. In fact, she just got out of the hospital a few days before her son died, after a four-week stay. I’ve contacted social services multiple times, but they’ve yet to show up. I believe she’s an extreme fall risk. Do you know of any options?
Ask Ellie: “How can I be free?”

“Ask Ellie” is LARB’s new advice column, drawing wisdom from the great myths and stories to navigate the terrible, glorious weirdness and difficulty of modern life. Please submit your dilemmas, midnight anxieties, fear, loathing, and confusion to askelliehere@gmail.com. ¤. Dear Ellie,. I’m thinking about freedom a lot, not because “Independence...
Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
Family who refused Covid vaccine die within days of each other

A chef who says he lost his father, mother and brother to Covid-19 within the space of a single week says all three had refused the vaccine after becoming frightened by misinformation.Francis Goncalves, from Cardiff, said parents Basil, 73, and Charmagne, 65, as well as younger sibling Shaul, 40, all started feeling unwell on the weekend of 10 July after a family meal together.Within two weeks of their symptoms appearing, all three – who were all living in Portugal – were dead.“They got caught up in a lot of the anti-vaccination propaganda,” Goncalves said. “It preys on people who...
How Can I Help My Lonely Middle Schooler Find Friends?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have a...

