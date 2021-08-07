Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Circadia: The Renaissance Drug

Journal Review
 6 days ago

Introduction: Circadia, a new medication, will soon be released for distribution. It has no negative side effects. What does it do?. It’s marketing name, “The Renaissance Drug,” hints at its cornucopia of benefits. Uh, you lost me. Sorry, I’ll review European history. The Renaissance was a period in Italian history — 14th, 15th, 16th century — where a humanistic (a focus on human values and worth) rebirth in learning, art and science occurred. If someone called you a “Renaissance” man or woman, their compliment implies that not only do you possess knowledge in the arts and sciences, but you have also dedicated yourself toward making the world a better place.

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Caffeine#Soft Drinks#Renaissance#Circadia#European#Italian#The Renaissance Drug#B Noisy#Rock Star#Pill D Coffee#The Journal Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
PharmaceuticalsSFGate

Innovative Medical Detox Treatment for Fentanyl Clinically Shown to Reduce Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms, Treatment Duration

DENVER (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. Gallus Medical Detox Centers (Gallus), a national leading inpatient drug and alcohol medical detox services provider, announces today the launch of a new inpatient medical detoxification protocol for fentanyl that has been clinically shown to reduce withdrawal symptoms, shorten treatment time and help patients successfully detox in order to transition to treatment and long-term recovery.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Colorado 'cash-only' doctor who prescribed one patient 9,000 Adderall pills, 480 muscle relaxers and 480 Xanax in THREE MONTHS is facing federal charges

A Colorado doctor prescribed more than 10,000 pills to a single patient in a three-month period, including 9,000 doses of Adderall and hundreds of Xanax and muscle relaxant tablets, while operating a ‘cash-only’ practice, it’s been alleged. Dr. Howard S. Weiss, a 66-year-old psychiatrist from Englewood, Colorado was indicted by...
HealthSunderland Echo

Batches of high blood pressure drug recalled due to ‘contamination’

Batches of blood pressure medication have been recalled due to potential risks of increasing likelihood of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a notice concerning 25 batches of Irbesartan-containing medicinal products, due to “contamination with an impurity that could potentially increase the risk of cancer over time”.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Accidentsnewfoodmagazine.com

Worker dies at meat processing company

Allister Kelly, 35, has been named as the man who died at Linden Foods factory in Country Tyrone last Thursday morning. A maintenance worker from Ireland has died following an accident at a well-known meat processing factory. The incident occurred at Linden Foods based in County Tyrone, Granville Industrial Estate,...
Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

The vitamin deficiency found to fuel addiction

It’s hard to turn on the news without hearing about the rampant addiction to opioids in our country. Some blame Big Pharma for pushing the drugs in the first place. Others lay the problem at the feet of doctors who continue to prescribe the medications, despite alternatives. But there’s something...
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...

Comments / 0

Community Policy