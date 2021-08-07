Golden, again: US beats France 87-82 for Tokyo title

It was a Hollywood ending for Team USA basketball at the Tokyo Olympics. They suffered a few setbacks along the way, but rose to the occasion and won the nation’s fourth consecutive gold medal in the sport it invented, thanks to the efforts of its star, Kevin Durant. Team USA beat Team France 87-82 on Friday behind superstar Kevin Durant, who scored 29 points en route to the victory. It was the second big win for Durant this week, as he signed a $198 million contract extension with his Brooklyn Nets team in the NBA. The Team USA win avenges the squad’s...