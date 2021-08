Just over one week ago, Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi said “If you don’t pitch, you don’t have a chance.”. Since then, the Phillies have reconstructed their rotation. New acquisition Kyle Gibson did not disappoint in his Phillies debut. He pitched into the seventh inning and surrendered just two runs. Prior to the trade deadline, the Phillies had three starting pitchers who were struggling to last more than four innings. Gibson showed today that he can be a major improvement from that.