Tapping Malaysia's potential as a regional e-hub to accelerate recovery and growth
E-commerce and the digital economy offer inclusive and exponential export opportunities for micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses. As with almost every economic sector, the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted domestic and international trade flows. One silver lining for Malaysia's economic recovery is the country's capability as a regional e-fulfilment and transhipment hub for e-commerce, which can enable business growth acceleration.www.theedgemarkets.com
