Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ronald Rauhe of Germany wins medal in 5th Olympics

By JIM VERTUNO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNbs9_0bKXzVtN00
1 of 3

TOKYO (AP) — Ronald Rauhe of Germany set an Olympic canoe sprint milestone Saturday, and Lisa Carrington of New Zealand just missed another in her otherwise splendid Tokyo Games.

And Serghei Tarnovschi of Moldova, who was stripped of his bronze medal in 2016 because of a positive doping test, benefitted from the year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic to return to the Olympics and win another medal. His four-year suspension ended in time for him to qualify in May.

Rauhe became the first man to win a medal in the sport in five Olympics when Germany won the men’s kayak 500 meters, the final sprint race at the Sea Forest Waterway. Germany edged Spain by 0.226 seconds.

And at age 39, Rauhe is the second-oldest man to win a canoe sprint gold medal. Only Gert Fredriksson of Sweden was older at 40 in 1960. Rauhe had originally planned to retire in 2017 but returned when the Olympics dropped the men’s four 1,000 and replaced it with the 500.

Carrington had already blazed through the Tokyo Games with three gold medals in the women’s kayak single 200 and 500, and the double 500, to raise her career tally to five, with six medals overall.

But her quest to become the first paddler to win four canoe sprint gold medals in one Games ended in the kayak four 500 when the Kiwis faded from medal position over the second half of the race to finish fourth behind Hungary, Belarus and Poland.

Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos of Brazil won the men’s 1,000-meter canoe sprint ahead of silver medalist Liu Hao of China, the 2019 world champion. But all eyes were on Tarnovschi and his late burst to pass Adrian Bart of France for the medal.

Tarnovschi returned to the medal podium five years after his similar result in Rio de Janeiro was stripped because of the performance-enhancing drug violation. He had acknowledged earlier in the week that the pandemic delay worked in his favor.

Mengya Sun and Shixiao Xu of China won the country’s first medal in women’s canoe sprint by winning the gold in the canoe double 500. The 2019 world champions finished 2 seconds clear of Anastasiia Chetverikova and Liudmyla Luzan of Ukraine. It was the second medal for Luzan, who took bronze in the single 200.

Laurence Vincent Lapointe and Katie Vincent of Canada took the bronze medal in third. Vincent Lapointe, who had a 2019 provisional doping suspension overturned on appeal in 2020, also won the silver medal in the 200.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Carrington
Person
Katie Vincent
Person
Ronald Rauhe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Canada#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
SportsRepublic

Olympics Latest: Hashimoto wins another Olympic medal

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Daiki Hashimoto of Japan picked up a third medal in men’s gymnastics. The Olympic all-around champion added gold on high bar by posting a score of...
Worldktwb.com

Olympics-Hockey-Germany reaches semis with 3-1 win over Argentina

TOKYO (Reuters) – Germany became the first country to reach the semi-finals in the men’s hockey tournament after a smooth 3-1 win over Olympic champions Argentina in sauna-like conditions at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Germany opened the score in the 19th minute when defender Lukas Windfeder shot a penalty...
WorldESPN

India look to end long wait for hockey medal with win against Germany at Tokyo Olympics

This will be about so much more than a bronze medal. On one hand you have India -- the original royalty of (men's) hockey at the Olympics. There won't be many people who remember having watched India dismantle Germany at the Berlin Games final 8-1 in 1936, but you have probably heard of the urban legend around Dhyan Chand's four goals and the unlikely offer that is supposed to have followed.
Worldfroggyweb.com

Olympics-Cycling-Germany dethrone Britain to win women’s team pursuit

TOKYO (Reuters) – Germany dethroned Britain’s women as queens of the Olympic track team pursuit in sensational fashion with an emphatic victory in the final in yet another world record. The German quartet of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroeger almost caught Britain in the 4km final...
SportsOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Dressel joins elite club with 5th Olympic gold medal

TOKYO (AP) — Make it five for Caeleb Dressel. The American star won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo Games, finishing off one of the great performances in Olympic history. He joins an elite club of just four other swimmers ever with at least five gold medals at one games.
Tennisnewyorktennismagazine.com

Bencic, Zverev Win Olympic Gold Medals

The tennis portion of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan came to a close this weekend, with Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic and Germany’s Alexander Zverev winning Gold Medals in Women’s Singles and Men’s Singles, respectively. On Sunday, Zverev defeated ROC’s Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 in the final match, earning Gold...
Basketballchatsports.com

Dončić propels Slovenia into the medal round with blowout win over Germany

And the Luka Donu010diu0107 world domination tour continues. The Slovenian men’s national team remains the feelgood surprise of the Tokyo Olympics as the Mavericks’ superstar point guard led them past Germany, 94-70, on Monday night, Dallas time, to advance to the semifinals. Donu010diu0107 flirted with a triple-double before settling for...
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

San Diego cyclist wins bronze medal at Olympics

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diegan Jennifer Valente won an Olympic bronze medal Tuesday in women’s team pursuit cycling, as the United States was 2.512 seconds faster than Canada in the 4-kilometer race. The U.S. team of Valente, Megan Jastrab, Chloe Dygert and Emma White were credited with a time...
Sportsmybighornbasin.com

Recapping The 2020 (2021) Olympics

After COVID-19 delayed the 2020 Olympics for one year. The athletes from all over the world competed to see who is the best from skateboarding to track and field. The United States won both the most gold medals (39) and wasn’t close in total medals (113). New sports were introduced in the games and some returning after being away from the games for a long period of time. Here is a look back from the Olympics.
SportsRunnersWorld

Sifan Hassan’s Unparalleled Attempt at an Olympic Triple

After she crossed the line in her sixth and final race, following 24,500 meters of track running across nine days, Sifan Hassan collapsed to the ground. It was Saturday night in Tokyo, and the 28-year-old Dutch athlete had just won her third medal of the Olympics, kicking to gold in the women’s 10,000 meters in 29:55.32.
Sportsnewtoncountytimes.com

Crouser defends shot put gold with three Olympic records

TOKYO – Arkansas volunteer assistant Ryan Crouser successfully defended his Olympic gold medal with a stellar performance that was capped with an Olympic record throw of 76 feet, 5 ½ …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....

Comments / 0

Community Policy