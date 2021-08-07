Cancel
Tucson Red Cross volunteer helps in California with wildfires

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 6 days ago
The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping those affected by the wildfires out in California.

KGUN 9 caught up with volunteer Donald Cline at the airport today, as he deployed to do shelter work.

"I am flying out to Sacramento today. And I will go to a shelter and set up cots. Help people to get fed, and get a good night's sleep. And do whatever they need to do because they no longer have a home," Cline said. "So, you've got people who just aren't sleeping well. They're upset about something. And you learn about them and their lives. And you make them feel better. So, its very satisfying."

The Dixie fire in California has burned more than 221,000 acres and put more than 7,500-- under evacuation orders.

Cline will be out there for two weeks.

