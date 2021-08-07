5 things to know this weekend

Washington residents headed to Canada on Sunday should expect a long wait at the border partially due to a "letter of the law" strike by Canadian border workers.

During work-to-rule strike action, workers obey all policies and procedures of their jobs, performing them to “the letter of the law,” according to Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the union that represents border workers. The union said this may cause “long and unavoidable delays” as “workers carry out their jobs as they were trained to do.”

Brandon Lee, Consul General of Canada, advised U.S. citizens headed into Canada to expect long lines Sunday and Monday, and recommended travelers allow plenty of time to make their trip. Read more

Seattle City Attorney incumbent Pete Holmes conceded the race Friday following the latest round of ballot counts that left him trailing his two opponents.

"After two decades of public service to Seattle – the last 12 as your City Attorney – it’s time to acknowledge that my opponents will be advancing to the general election. While defeat is difficult to accept, it’s inconsequential compared to the collective pain we’ve suffered as a City throughout this pandemic," Holmes said in a statement, Friday.

After a fourth ballot count Friday, public defender Nicole Thomas-Kennedy is leading the race with 36% of the vote, and attorney Ann Davison is trailing closely with 33% of the vote. Holmes had 31% of the vote as of Friday. Read more

Two of the six Seattle police officers who attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal" rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 have been fired.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced he terminated the two officers in a statement Friday and released their official disciplinary action reports. The officers violated three department policies on Jan. 6, including their duty to "adhere to laws, city policy and department policy," according to the reports signed by Diaz.

“Based on the evidence presented to me and the statement of the officers themselves, I have terminated their employment with the Seattle Police Department, effective immediately,” Diaz said in a statement. Read more

Hundreds of millions of dollars are available in Washington to help people catch up on rent payments they missed during the pandemic.

Community non-profits in each county are helping distribute it and are now looking for renters who could use some help.

“This is an extremely unique opportunity with very few strings attached or very few hoops to jump through that can really help people out a lot,” said Jacob Roney, technology coordinator with Byrd Barr Place , which has a million dollars to hand out. Read more

Boaters found the body of a young man floating in the Snohomish River near Dagmar's Marina in June of 1980. He had no identification, no apparent ties to the area and was dubbed a John Doe by investigators.

But there were people out there who loved him and were desperate to get him home. “Whatever happened, we figured it was in God's hands,” said Dr. Jan Neitzel Knox, the young man's sister.

Her brother was 24-year-old Steven Lee Knox of Wisconsin. Jan said Knox, an Air Force Veteran, came to Washington state looking for adventure. He settled in Everett and not long after revealed a troubling secret. Read more

