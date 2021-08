As the transfer window continues, and West Ham United still lacks senior signings. So, let’s play a game of would you rather with a pair of strikers. As per the usual, West Ham United has been linked with more strikers than one can count. Per sources, the Hammers are working a deal with two players this week, but the “who” part is still unknown. West Ham needs a striker, and two continuous links have been Danny Ings and Tammy Abraham. With that, let’s dive in.